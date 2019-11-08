Funds needed for hay run

ABOUT 1000 bales of hay have been sourced from the Esperance area for delivery to drought-affected pastoral stations in the Southern Rangelands, but there's a lack of funds to transport them.

Farmers Across Borders - Hay From WA decided a few weeks ago to direct their efforts to assist Western Australian pastoralists desperate for feed but they need about $4000 per B-double truckload, or $100,000, for fuel to make the 1400 kilometre journey on their January Hay Run.

Farmers Across Borders co-founder and chairwoman Sam Starcevich said the organisation had "trucks ready to go" to deliver to the Southern Rangelands, as well as to the Goldfields, Nullarbor and Leonora regions if requested, but were waiting for assistance from donors as well as hoping the State government would pitch in.

They were hoping to meet with the State Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan or representatives from her department this week.

Farmers Across Borders last delivered more than 800 bales of hay to the Murchison in March 2019 when some pastoralists said they were having the driest season in 40 years.

"Pastoralists are a hardy bunch and don't usually reach out for help, so if they ask for help they obviously need it," Ms Starcevich said.

She said there were still some "unknowns at this stage" about "who needs what" and they were trying to get information.

"If people contact us directly that would help," Ms Starcevich said.

"The community has been great with the amount they have been able to provide and if the State government can come on board if would certainly help out a lot of people."