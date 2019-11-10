MacDon expands to Esperance

HARVESTING equipment specialist MacDon Australia Pty Ltd has expanded its national dealership network to include McIntosh & Son, Esperance.

Opened in 2017, Esperance is the newest dealership for McIntosh & Son and is now the sole distributor for the full line of MacDon products for the area.

The company's dealer principal, southern branches, Devon Gilmour, told Torque it was a positive addition for the district's growers who will have access to the full range of MacDon product lines and associated service provision, as well as an extensive parts catalogue.

"It will give farmers in the State's south east access to some of the world's best windrowers, swathers, mowers and draper fronts," Devon said.

"That includes the original MacDon FlexDraper with an Active Float System that allows the header to conform to the ground with minimal ground pressure for an even cut every time, plus on-the-go control of ground pressure, cutting height and fore-aft header tilt."

Devon said McIntosh & Son had demonstrated its service-oriented approach with the development of its Katanning parts warehouse and showroom facility, and its service workshop in Geraldton.

The company has also applied to have its Katanning and Wongan Hills branches registered as regional training organisations with the aim of accepting the company's 2020 intake of agricultural machinery apprentices.

"These moves have made statements about the company's professionalism and drive to deliver better customer services and retention of staff," Devon said.

MacDon Australia chief executive officer David Rudolph said support from McIntosh & Son meant "positive outcomes for everyone".

MacDon Industries is a family-owned and Canadian-based manufacturer of harvesting equipment, specialising in the production of pull-type and self-propelled windrowers and specialty and pick-up fronts for headers.