Three brands one focus for CNH Industrial

MORE than 50 Flexi-Coil, Paxton Plow and Horwood Bagshaw dealers convened recently at the first business meeting for the three brands.

Flexi-Coil, Horwood Bagshaw and Paxton Plow business leader Steve Mulder said the two-day event in Tailem Bend, South Australia, focused on strategy, climate trends and new products.

"With Flexi-Coil, we will continue to deliver the best in innovation from North America and with Paxton Plow and Horwood Bagshaw, we can offer growers Australian-designed and manufactured products," Mr Mulder said.

According to Mr Mulder, a highlight for dealers was the opportunity to find out more about Flexi-Coil's expanding range, which meant dealers could give customers the best machine for their conditions.

"There's a choice between Flexi-Coil's new 7200 Precision Hoe Drill, PS300 Precision Seeder and the 6100 Precision Disc Drill," he said.

"We also had on display a Horwood Bagshaw 19,000 litre air seeder with two granular bins and an integrated liquid tank.

"This air seeder features the latest rate controller technology, the HB1 controller and customers can opt for a tow-behind or tow-between configuration."

The introduction of Paxton Plow, the newest addition to the Flexi-Coil range, was another highlight, with grower Kevin Heidrich on hand to talk about the need to adapt to climate variability.

Mr Heidrich grows barley, wheat and lupins on an 11,000 hectare property at Galga, South Australia, part of which has sandy rises.

"Even in seasons with better rainfall than we see now, we still lack moisture up on those hills," Mr Heidrich said.

He trialled a deep ripper in 2018 and when he saw the increase in crop yields, he immediately ordered a Paxton Plow.

"I was really impressed," he said.

"I could stick my arm into the rip up to the elbow."

This year Mr Heidrich deep-ripped 1500ha with his 12.2 metre Paxton Plow and is expecting a major improvement in yield at harvest.

"We can't change environmental challenges, but we can change the way we farm," he said.

"Climate variability means getting the most out of the land you've got and you have to try to get every dollar out of every hectare."

Paxton Plow's market-leading SR4 Series, SR6 Series and the new SR7 Series Soil Renovator were another drawcard.

Not to be outdone, Horwood Bagshaw's all-new Narrow Fold Scaribar, with 18m working width, impressed dealers with its under 6m transport width.

Horwood Bagshaw, based in Mannum, South Australia, joined the Flexi-Coil family in 2018 and is well known for its Scaribar, PSS, air seeder, and grader scraper products, all designed and built specifically for Australian conditions.

"It's a really exciting time to be a part of Flexi-Coil," Mr Mulder said.

"Our machines give growers the technology, productivity and efficiency they need to produce more food more sustainably, from the same amount of land."

Flexi-Coil is a part of CNH Industrial.

More information: flexicoil.com.au