Beef steers sell to $1401 at Boyanup sale

ABOVE advertised numbers were at the Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale last week when 1550 cattle were presented for buyers' competition.

The majority of all types were of excellent quality but there was a small handful which failed to attract buyer interest.

Lotfeeders and live exporters dominated the clerking sheets, with graziers restocking paddocks after selling finished stock, mopping up the balance.

Liveweight Friesian steers commenced the offering with these just holding equal value to last Landmark sale.

Beef steers saw a lift of about $50 and 15c/kg at the top end, due to the live export and lotfeeder interest.

Beef heifers sold similar overall, with the top cattle lifting as much as 15c/kg but the lower end was possibly off somewhat to see more pens sell for less than 200c/kg than previously.

Appraisal dairy steers lifted considerably at the top end to be almost $200 dearer while the only one pen of mature poddies penned sold for $450.

Only one line of first-cross, bucket-reared heifers was offered and it returned $720.

Also one pen of mated beef heifers reached $1200 while the best line of cows and calves returned $1840.

The early pens of heavy Friesian steers resulted in a good competition between Greg Jones, buying for Western Meat Packers (WMP) and Lou Tuia, Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook.

WMP paid the top of $1240 for the first pen containing four steers weighing 553kg from SDB Pastoral, Donnybrook, also paying the top of 224c/kg.

Two pens sold by NJ & HJ Weise, Collie, went to WMP for $1209 and $1230 at 218 and 222c/kg while Melrose Enterprises secured a pen of 11 weighing 536kg for $1159 and 216c/kg.

The Faraway Trust sold 10 steers averaging 572kg for $1236 when Wayne Hams, Landmark Busselton, bid 216c/kg.

Kevin Armstrong (left), Benger, was snapped on the rail before the Landmark sale with Ralph Mosca, Landmark Harvey. Both were entered into the clerking sheets during the sale.

In the beef steers a single Charolais from D Kau, Yarloop, topped at $1401 when bought for AJ Brant at 262c/kg.

An early high price for a pen of steers went to nine Santa Gertrudis trucked from Hyden by VE Mouritz that went to the same buyer for $1353 and 286c/kg.

Clerked to Mr Jones was a single grey steer weighing 660kg, sold by Ashbrook Estate which made $1386 to be the top pen price.

Galati Family Trust opened its days buying with three grey steers weighing 433kg from T & D Hughes that cost $1170 at 270c/kg.

Many pens of beef steers sold between $1100 and $1250, with live export and lotfeeders sharing the bulk of them.

An exception to the rule was a single steer from Kniveton Hillocks Pty Ltd going to Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, for $1250 and 250c/kg.

John Gallop, was a major buyer, for both live export and a lotfeeder client.

Rodney Galati put together a strong load of cattle, both for the family trust and live export.

Landmark Manjimup representative Brett Chatley secured several pens for his lotfeeder client also.

Welldon Beef, Williams and GJ Watt were other feedlots to purchase numbers.

Among the many Brunswick/ Harvey boys at the Boyanup sale were Steven Italiano (left), his son Campbell, Brunswick and Vince Sgambelluri, Harvey.

In the lighter weights several pens from Bilara Pty Ltd saw most go to export, apart from the lightest steers that topped the sale at 348c/kg when bought by Michael Longford, Elders Waroona, for Alba Farms.

The beef heifers saw a run of seven pens from LJM Produce start proceedings to top at $1123 and 270c/kg, shared between GJ Watt and Mr Chatley.

Matt Cook Transport saw its cattle sell well, including the top of 300c/kg for three Charolais weighing 308kg bought for live export.

Six heavier heifers in the draft sold for $1017 when bought by Ralph Mosca, Landmark Harvey.

KM McDonald sold 13 Angus weighing 416kg for $1091 while AD Jenkins got $1042 for nine with both pens bought by GJ Watt.

Nine Murray Grey heifers weighing 413kg from Notechis Pty Ltd made $1041.

Only a couple of pens of appraisal beef steers were offered with a line of six Angus cross returning $760 for C & C Minson.

The appraisal dairy steers were lighter weights but of very good quality and they topped at $795 paid by JT J McGregor for 10 sold by L Flemming.

Landmark agents, Jamie Abbs, Boyup Brook and Bob Pumphrey, Albany, were the backbone of the lighter end securing several pens each.

Mr Abbs paid to $680 for nine sold account CA Jones, while Mr Pumphrey topped at $640, paid for 14 Hilton Pastoral steers.

Kelly-Brae sold two pens of six-month-old steers for $540 and $550 to RJ Lewis and Wayne Hams, Landmark Busselton respectively.

Alf Angi (left), Waroona, inspected the cattle with Charlie Odorisio, Waroona. Later the top price of 348c/kg for beef steers were bought for Alf.

Geoff Willis, Capel, snapped up the last pen of these for $460, then added the next pen of mature poddies for $450 for his client. Both these lines were sold by C & L Italiano.

One pen of bucket-reared, first-cross heifers from The Farm Trust, sold for $720 when bought by PCC Pastoral.

A line of heavy mated Red Angus heifers sold by Kingsfield Blondes, running with a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, went to PG & MC Italiano for $1200.

Several lots of cows and calves saw nine Kingsfield Blondes Red Angus with 10 growthy calves top at $1840 when snapped up by Willowbank, Benger.

Landmark Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper paid $1400 for five Angus units sold by Riverton Farms while Richard Pollock, Landmark Waroona, went to $1540 to secure six Murray Greys from S & J Bolton.

Landmark auctioneer and Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham said the yarding of 1550 cattle comprised a mixed quality offering and values were reflected this variation.

"Well-bred cattle met with strong enquiry and values exceeded expectations," Mr Waddingham said.

"The presence of two live exporters operating on different classes of young cattle ensured a strong result in the beef steer section.

"Heavy liveweight Friesians sold fully firm on last sale however on those less than 500kg buyers were very selective on type.

"In comparison with last month's sale the appraisal section saw a significant reduction in numbers but an increase in quality and accordingly there was a lift in values."