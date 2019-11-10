Water a standout for mixed enterprise farm

EAST Wing consists of 1494.65 hectares of quality farmland located 40 kilometres south of Moora, in the locality of Gillingarra.

The school bus route runs past the front gate of the property.

There is bitumen road side frontage on the north side of the property and gravel on the west side.

East Wing is about 180 kilometres from Fremantle and 140km from Midland.

Over the past few years, the annual rainfall has averaged about 500 millimetres.

The developed area measures about 1450ha, with about 65 to 70 per cent being croppable.

Water is provided via seven soaks with three windmills and a solar-powered bore.

At present the property is running 1500 ewes with lambs, 150 breeders with calves plus cropping.

Soil types range from mostly gravel sand over gravel and some sand.

The topography is undulating and the vegetation comprises grass trees, low scrub, tammar, black butt and some white gum and red gum.

Each year has seen 70 kilograms per hectare of fertiliser applied over pastures, which are sub clovers, natural grasses and blue lupins.

The five-bedroom home comprises an office, lounge room, kitchen, a bathroom that is in need of repair, toilet, laundry and a back verandah.

Construction of the building consists of a timber frame, tile roof, iron walls, wooden and concrete flooring and verandahs.

The two-car garage is of a steel frame and concrete flooring which is alongside an 18.3 metre x 12.2m Mills & Hassell shed with concrete flooring which is utilised as a fertiliser shed.

The fencing, which is in good condition, is mostly new Ringlock, barb steel and wood with a laneway, which divides the property into 16 paddocks.

All the paddocks are watered, making water a key feature of East Wing.

This property would suite a mixed farming enterprise.

Price: $4.1m

Location: Gillingarra

Area: 1494.65ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate