Forums to focus on animal welfare legislation

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

The independent panel reviewing the Animal Welfare Act 2002 is set to hold four public forums to hear the views of industry and the community first-hand.



In May 2019, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan appointed the panel to assess whether the act reflects and promotes contemporary best practice in animal welfare.



Members of the panel will hold public forums in regional and metropolitan locations to allow interested people to find out more about the review and raise key issues.



Information gathered at these forums and through the written consultation process, which closes at 5pm on Monday November 25, 2019, will help the panel draft sound, evidence-based recommendations that reflect the community's views.



The forums are scheduled for the following locations:



November 26 - 2pm to 5pm - Mangrove Hotel, Broome

November 28 - 2pm to 5pm - Karratha International Hotel, Karratha

January 31, 2020 - 2pm to 5pm - New Lodge Motel, Katanning

February 3, 2020 - 2pm to 5pm- State Library, Perth



People interested in attending any of the forums should send an email to AWA.reviewpanel@dpird.wa.gov.au to book a place.



For more information about the review, go to https://www.agric.wa.gov.au/animalwelfare/review-animal-welfare-act-2002



"A critical component of ensuring the review reflects the views of the community and industry is providing opportunities for discussion and exchange of ideas," Ms MacTiernan said.



"The independent panel is conducting this review with an open mind and is keen to meet with people to discuss how the Act can deliver better animal welfare outcomes.



"It's also important to recognise that the legislation covers both livestock and companion animals, and comments relevant to either group are welcome.



"Ultimately, we want an act that is modern and effective, and the panel's advice to the State government will form a key part of any future amendments."