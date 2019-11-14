First-cross ewes hit $388

FIRST-CROSS 1.5-year-old ewes at have hit a record $388 at Edenhope, Vic, this morning.



The October-shorn May/June 2018-drops were from Mt Yulong, Telangatuk, Vic, while Wayne and Jill McClure, Harrow, Vic, also sold 1.5yo ewes at the sale for $382.



The previous best 1.5yo sold for $386 at Naracoorte this time last year.



Interest in the sale was strong with several volume vendors, including Jock and Rebecca Heard, Wonwondah, Vic, with 1300 head, and Westwood, Patyeh, Vic, with 1100 head.

While significant buying interest came mainly from the Western District, more specifically Hamilton, Casterton, Warrnambool and Heywood.

Ewe lambs were also on offer, ranging from $250-$310.



Naracoorte holds its annual first-cross ewe and ewe lamb sale at 12.30pm today, where 50,000 head is being offered.

