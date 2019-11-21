And the best ham in WA is....

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as two local butchers have been named as producing the best ham in WA, ensuring Aussies have access to the very best local fare to treat their nearest and dearest come December 25.



P. Princi Butchers from Fremantle won WA's best bone in ham in the annual Australian PorkMark Ham Awards, as we approach a time when Australian hams boldly claim pride of place at many Aussie's festive feasts.



Joe Princi, owner of P. Princi Butchers created the WA winning bone-in ham, made using 100 per cent Australian pork, and believes using local product sets his ham apart from the rest.



"When a customer commits to buying an Australian ham, they can be assured the product is locally grown in our beautiful, natural environment," Mr Princi said.



"Not to mention, it's the perfect Christmas centrepiece and is the gift that keeps on giving - Boxing Day sandwiches, antipasti platters and the list goes on.



Building on the success for WA, the title of the 2019 Australian PorkMark Ham Awards WA winner in the boneless category went to Mondo Doro in Palmyra.



Australian Pork Limited Marketing communications manager, Mitch Edwards, believes this Christmas to be one where the demands of those cooking the festive feast and the principals of those producing the hero of the table are merrily matched.



"We know people are paying more attention to where their food comes from and how it's raised. When you're cooking for the people you love most, sustainable, local and ethical ingredients play a role, but taste and value for money reign king," Mr Edwards said.



In addition, Australian Pork Limited - on behalf of the industry - is using the season to highlight the fact that the majority of hams sold in Australia are made from imported pork.



"We want to specifically call this out as unless consumers are aware, they may not actively be looking for Australian at point of purchase," Mr Edwards said.



"When it comes to ham, if it's on the bone, then it's one of our own.



"However, if you're buying a boneless ham, look for an almost full bar chart on the packaging to be sure your ham is made from 100pc Australian pork."



Judging of the Australian PorkMark Ham Awards took place earlier this year, with a total of 140 entries being assessed on appearance, aroma, form and of course, the all-important taste test.



In the bone in category, B. Re and Sons Quality Smallgoods in Malaga took second place and the British Sausage Company in Bibra Lake, third. Princi Smallgoods, also in Malaga took second in the boneless, with Eurostyle Smallgoods in Bibra Lake, third.

NATIONAL WINNERS

Overall winner: Noosa Meat Centre, Noosa, QLD

Bone in

1st Noosa Meat Centre, Noosa, QLD

2nd Andrew's Choice Smokehouse, Laverton North, VIC

3rd Gray's Modern Meat Mart, Toowoomba, QLD

Boneless

1st Griffin & Morris Village Butchers, Berwick, VIC

2nd Premier Meats, Tenterfield, NSW

3rd Hunter Valley Meat Emporium, Pitnacree, NSW



Nationally available

1st D'Orsogna, Australian Jarrah Honey Ham

(Available in all Woolworths stores, in the deli year-round and also as a specially produced Christmas ham portion)

2nd IGA Naturally Smoked Leg Ham

(Available in all IGA stores)

WA

Bone in

1st P. Princi Butchers, Fremantle, WA

2nd B. Re and Sons Quality Smallgoods, Malaga, WA

3rd British Sausage Company, Bibra Lake, WA

Boneless

1st Mondo Doro, Palmyra, WA

2nd Princi Smallgoods, Malaga, WA

3rd Eurostyle Smallgoods, Bibra Lake, WA