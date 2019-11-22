Funding to right Rangeland feral problem

THE State government has increased its support of pastoralists dealing with the issues associated with drought conditions across the Rangelands.

Last week WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan announced an increased funding package for Recognised Biosecurity Groups (RBGs) as a way to provide additional dry season assistance measures to strengthen feral animal control across the pastoral region.

It also extended financial counselling support for regional small businesses.

Ms MacTiernan said the immediate support was on top of the ongoing dry season response program, with Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) officers continuing on-ground visits to support pastoralists with management and access to support services.

She said with feral animals moving across the rangelands in search of water, an additional $150,000 has been provided to support large feral herbivore control, which was in addition to the $150,000 provided in June 2019.

The Goldfields Nullarbor Rangelands Biosecurity Association will immediately receive $50,000 to control camels in priority areas such as the Nullarbor, with a further $100,000 available to RBGs operating in other parts of the southern rangelands for large feral herbivore control.

Where possible, pastoralists will be given an opportunity to deliver control services to provide an additional income stream.

The State government will also provide $160,000 over two years to extend free financial counselling services to regional small businesses experiencing financial hardship, delivered through Primary Production Services.

It was also advancing plans for a Temporary Special Assistance permit to allow triple road trains to travel from Kalgoorlie to Esperance to help pastoralists transporting stock south for either processing or feedlotting.

DPIRD continues to work with pastoralists through a dedicated response team, helping to identify and implement appropriate dry season management actions and business decisions, with a focus on animal welfare.

Ms MacTiernan said she met with southern rangelands pastoralists two weeks ago, "who told us feral animal control was an absolute priority".

Pastoralists said camels and horses were moving onto their leases in search of water, damaging water infrastructure which was needed for livestock.

"We are providing extra funding to control these feral pests through RBGs, which operate in these regions and are best placed to co-ordinate control efforts," Ms MacTiernan said.

"The impacts of the season also extend to small businesses in regional communities that support and service primary producers, so we have extended funding for free rural financial counselling to regional small businesses.

"This is an immediate package to support pastoralists managing these conditions - we are continuing to work on developing long-term drought resilience across the State, and have met with the Commonwealth to put forward our proposals for innovative drought projects for the rangelands."

Funding



The State government has announced that nine projects across the Gascoyne will receive funding to help boost jobs and drive economic development in the region.

The nine projects that drive job opportunities, support tourism and build local arts and food experiences will share in $1.25 million through the second round of the Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program.

Bullara Station Stay is one of the projects and will receive $203,000 "to expand the station's capacity to accommodate guests, including high-end glamping tents and new affordable powered camping and caravan sites, along with new amenities including a shearing shed hub".

The government has committed $28.8m over five years towards the RED Grants program to support projects that will directly benefit regional communities and drive economic development in the regions.

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said through the RED Grants program, the government was investing in community-driven projects to create jobs, support tourism and boost economic growth across regional WA.

"Tourism and aquaculture are a key focus in this round of REDs in the Gascoyne, playing to the region's natural strengths and driving new job-creating business opportunities," Ms MacTiernan said.