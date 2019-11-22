DE's portable 75,000L 'nurse' water tank

The base of the tank comprises a ring beam made of 310 millimetres by 10mm flat bar steel, enabling it to be placed on even ground while retaining its structural integrity.

WESTERN Australian manufacturer DE Engineers this week released a patented transportable water tank with a capacity of 75,000 litres.

According to company principal Kevin Prater, it was an idea put forward by a Newdegate farmer, who told his neighbour Dean Sinclair, who then rang Mr Prater asking if he could build a portable water tank.

"Once we worked out the design and patented it last Friday, I posted it on Facebook and got 100 replies within hours," Mr Prater said.

"One farmer said it would be an ideal nurse system for watering sheep but as word has got out, it has become apparent there will be plenty of uses for it, including as a storage unit for firefighters or even protecting a house, when fitted with a sprinkler system.

"We've designed it with the same spiral wall body as our 250 tonne grain silos with the secret being a strong sub-frame which uses the same technology as our 150t silos, with 1.6 millimetre floor and walls."

The base of the tank comprises a ring beam made of 310 millimetres by 10mm flat bar steel, enabling it to be placed on uneven ground while retaining its structural integrity.

And dual wheels either side on a hydraulic-lift frame, are fitted on walking beam axles to transport over rough paddocks to extend the life of the tank.

"It will be a real bonus for farmers finding it hard to water stock in a year such as this one, when you're facing a long dry period and empty dams," Mr Prater said.

"The tank can be towed to a central point where it can be filled, then it's a matter of gravity-feeding water from lines to water troughs.

"If, for example, you had a mob of 1000 sheep, the 75,000 litres would last three weeks, using a multiple trough system.

"If stock are then moved to another paddock, you can tow the tank to another appropriate spot and re-fill the tank."

More information: contact DE Engineers on 9274 2632.