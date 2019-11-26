Biara stud buys in Santa Gertrudis stock

Gyranda Proverb P678 (PP) sold to the Biara Santa Gertrudis stud, Northampton, for the $16,000 equal top price at the recent Gyranda Santa Gertrudis stud annual on-property bull sale at Theodore, Queensland.

MORE top Queensland Santa Gertrudis genetics are making their way west following the Hasleby family's recent sire shopping trip.

The family invested in a further two high quality homozygous polled (PP) bulls for its Biara Santa Gertrudis stud based at Northampton.

The family first went to Theodore for the annual Gyranda Santa Gertrudis on-property bull sale where they paid the sale's $16,000 equal top price for Gyranda Proverb P678 (PP).

Biara stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby said Proverb was out of a maiden heifer and was a moderate frame, dark clean coated, great sheathed, meaty bull with a good nature.

Proverb returned semen morphology of 93 per cent, daily weight gain (DWG) of 1.01kg per day and with EBVs of +25 200-day, +37 400-day and +47 600-day weights rank it at the top of the Santa Gertrudis breed for growth.

"We tried to purchase his sire Gyranda Longshot L110 a few years ago but the stud wouldn't let him go," Mr Hasleby said.

"He has since sired a consistent line of low birthweight, high growth progeny which convinced us to purchase Proverb."

A few days later the Hasleby family headed south to Jandowae for the annual Rosevale Santa Gertrudis stud's annual on-property bull sale and paid the sale's third top price of $26,000 for Rosevale Ontario P604 (PP).

Mr Hasleby said Ontario was a bull of very quiet nature, great conformation, dark coat and a perfect sheath.

He said its EBVs weren't over the top at +14 200-day, +25 400-day and +25 600-day weights, but was a bull that would suit a wide range of cows.

"A morphology of 91 per cent and DWG of 1.07 kilograms per day combined with good fats and a dam that has had eight straight calves and still going, Ontario was a must-have-bull for us," Mr Hasleby said.

"We have used his grandfather Rowanlea Atomic in AI programs and his calves look very good which gave us the added confidence to secure Ontario."

Mr Hasleby said the family went with a plan to buy dark red PP bulls that suited WA markets with high morphology.

"We will now run six PP bulls at our next mating and shows our commitment to producing polled animals for our clients as the industry looks to animal welfare issues," he said.

"We believe no other Santa Gertrudis stud in Australia is placing as much emphasis on breeding polled animals as us.

"These sires are all high fertility, high morphology and backed with fertile female lines and moderate frame bulls that will take our stud to new levels."

The annual Biara Santa Gertrudis stud on-property bull sale at Northampton will be held on April 7, 2020, and the sale team will consist of about 65 Santa Gertrudis bulls including 63 poll or poll scur bulls, 25 PP bulls and eight poll Sangus bulls.

All bulls will be semen morphology tested and Breedplan recorded.

"These bulls would have to be our most consistent line of bulls we've ever produced and as always inquiries and visitors are always welcome," Mr Hasleby said.