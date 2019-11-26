Chown commits to replace Boyanup Saleyards

Liberal agriculture spokesman Jim Chown has made an election commitment to replace the Boyanup Saleyards in a new location, if required, if elected to government in 2021.

"As shadow member for agriculture I'm happy to make a commitment that in 2021, if elected, a future Liberal government will work to replace these yards as a matter of priority," Mr Chown said.

He made the commitment after WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said this week that she was still in negotiations with the Shire of Capel and WA Livestock Salesmen's Association (WALSA) representatives about the future of the current yards - three years after beginning the discussions.

"It is disappointing that after almost three years the minister and the government have not settled on a position to replace the saleyards that struggle to be fit for purpose and need to be replaced," Mr Chown said.

"It is an important part of cattle industry infrastructure in the South West and any proposal to extend the lease with WALSA makes it even more difficult to relocate or replace the yards by a future Liberal government."

Mr Chown said the Labor government's lack of ability to make a decision was a repeat of what happened with the previous Labor government and the Muchea Livestock Centre.

"It was the State Liberal government that made the decision to build the Muchea yards at a cost of $54 million, as well as providing a $17m grant to help build the Katanning Saleyards.

"These are state-of-the-art facilities.

"The previous Labor government spent eight years waffling around what, how and where they were going to build the new Midland saleyard replacement, that is now the Muchea Livestock Centre.

"Everyday it delays the cattle industry in the South West suffers.

"The South West needs saleyard infrastructure that meets WorkSafe and animal welfare standards.