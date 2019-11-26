CWA opens its doors to showcase skills

Jill Mayo (left), Pamela Macnamara and Sheena larans, all from Byford.

Diane Prout (left), Wembley and Glenys Brown, Inglewood.

Christine Leighton Smith (left), Byford and Susan Spadarow, Seville Grove.

Kath Spencer (left) and Dorothy Good, both from Kalamunda.

Baldivis Belles Tina Stephen (left), Gaynor and Abby Cluett.

Kath Spencer (left), Leila Taylor, Dorothy Good, all Kalamunda, with Marie Redmond, CWA metropolitan branch.

Dorothy Crogan (left), Western Suburbs and Kath Mazzella, West Perth.

Matilda Martin (left), Claremont, Daisy Ashworth, Beckenham, Bianca Valencia, Yangebup and Linley Harris, Greenwood.

The smiling faces of the Country Women's Association of WA members were on show in Perth recently, with the organisation holding its open day for prospective members.

Visitors were treated to the famous tea and scones, as well as displays of the members craft and cooking skills.

Members and volunteers spoke with guests about some of the worthy causes the organisation supports.

You don't have to live in the country to become a member of CWA, with women of all ages and backgrounds welcome.