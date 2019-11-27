Denmark ag college celebrates its high achievers

Agronomist with Elders and former WA College of Agriculture -Denmark dux, James Bidstrup, told the students they would never stop learning.

FIFTY year 12 students from the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, graduated two weeks ago with the student body achieving the best academic results the school has seen from a year group.

Principal Kevin Osborne said since the Online Literacy Numeracy Assessment (OLNA) had been introduced a few years back, the college had struggled to get high achievement rates.

"We don't select students based on grades and as a result get quite a range of ability levels and some students with lower numeracy and literacy levels, so it was very pleasing we were able to get a WACE achievement rate of 96 per cent and a 100pc achievement rate of the Certificate II in Agriculture," Mr Osborne said.

"Every year 12 student graduating this year is going to leave with at least two Certificate II level industry qualifications and 90pc of them are going to leave with at least three.

"Thirteen of our year 12 students are also going to leave with a Certificate III in Agriculture."

Mr Osborne partly attributed the graduating body's high achievement rate to the school putting on extra support programs for its students, including math tutorial sessions after school and evening reading programs in the college's residence and employing additional education assistants.

The college, which combines classroom-based learning with practical hands-on training, has an enviable scholarship program which is strongly supported by the agricultural sector.

Thirteen scholarships were awarded to high achieving students, with Deahna Keam announced dux of the graduating class and Zac Mostert awarded the top student of the vocational education training program.

"The number of sponsors who are assisting us with scholarships, and how lucrative they are as well, is quite exceptional," Mr Osborne said.

"The encouragement that such scholarships present can't always be measured and we thank our sponsors for their support of the program, their generosity is extraordinary."

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery spoke at the graduation ceremony, congratulating the students on how far they had come already.

Former dux of the college, James Bidstrup, who's work as an agronomist with Elders has taken him all around the world, was also a guest speaker at the ceremony.

Having lived in the city, Mr Bidstrup didn't come from a farming background, but made the decision to enrol at the Denmark college in year 11, to finish his secondary schooling.

"James' speech was great because he is just so passionate about agriculture and optimistic about the opportunity for young people going into the industry," Mr Osborne said.

Mr Bidstrup told the students their learning would continue far beyond high school.