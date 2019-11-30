Station with abundant accommodation

YOUNO Downs station is well set up for a livestock enterprise and has expansion potential with an abundance of quality water and underdeveloped areas on the property.

There is mining activity on the property, which offers the potential for ongoing contract work and possible infrastructure improvements.

The homestead and accommodation is second to none and could lend itself to tourism and large group activities.

It is a credit to the owners of more than 30 years.

The property is about 105 kilometres south east of Meekatharra.

The main homestead is in excellent condition and has three bedrooms, a lounge room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry and a cool room.

The complex also includes six self-contained dongas that are connected by roofing and verandahs.

Numerous other dongas can accommodate large groups are also with the homestead complex.

Outbuildings comprise two workshops, a lockable tool shed and two hay/machinery sheds.

The shearing shed complex includes a three-stand shearing shed with a lean-to, kitchen facilities, ablution block and donga.

There is a 240 volt power system in excellent condition.

Water is another standout feature on Youno Downs, with quality fresh water throughout and many disused mining pits with supplies.

There are 21 bores and wells and 11 operational waters.

The four sets of cattle yards are equipped with trap gates and watering points.

There are 70 portable panels, gates and loading ramps to complement the existing yards.

Sheep and goat yards are connected by a laneway to the shearing shed.

Youno Downs can be sold with about 500 mixed cattle, mainly Hereford/Shorthorn Cross, infused with Droughtmaster bulls.

Price: EOI

Location: Meekatharra

Area: 162,508ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA