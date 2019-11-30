Cattle property is a proven performer

GOODWOOD Park is an outstanding property, featuring 2.8 kilometres of Capel River South frontage.

The history of the property dates back to the late 1800s and the original, circa 1908 homestead still remains.

It has been owned by the same family since 1974, having been purchased from the Payne family and in the past was utilised as an orchard and grazing property.

In the 1980/90s, the owners operated a successful Simmental stud, supplying bulls and blood stock to the local beef industry.

In recent years, it has been servicing a commercial breeding herd, specialising in beef production.

The property is undulating with a natural fall to the highly productive river flats.

The 2.8km river frontage is a major feature, with the Capel river depositing magnificent river loam onto the flats for centuries.

Soil types consist of a mixture of river loam, loam, sandy loam and gravelly loam.

Natural vegetation consists of marri, jarrah, blackbutt, river gums and about 10.1 hectares of natural bush, that is fenced off from the cattle.

A sturdy railway bridge connects the 20.2ha block on the north side of the property.

Water is a key feature of Goodwood Park with all paddocks watered either by a pump on the river, header tank or a dam.

Internal fencing is electric and in average condition.

The new boundary fence along Goodwood Road was constructed in the winter of 2019 and consists of Ringlock and barb wire.

A laneway services about 15 paddocks and leads into a near new set of stockyards.

Working improvements on the property include a new steel Rogue Bull stockyard system with race, crush and ramp, an eight metre x 16m general purpose shed, 8m x 10m shed, 10m x 16m hay shed and an 8m x 8m garage/ workshop.

The main residence is a four-bedroom, one-bathroom brick and zincalume, solar passive home (circa 1980) with 180 square metres of living space and delightful views looking down to the river flats.

Blackbutt flooring is featured in the lounge room and bedrooms.

Goodwood Park is in the South West in the small rural locality of Paynedale in the Donnybrook/Balingup shire.

It is about 14km from Donnybrook, 28km from Capel, 45km from Bunbury and 211km from Perth.

Price: EOI

Location: Paynedale

Area: 130.5ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate Bunbury