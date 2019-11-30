Northern irrigation horticulture venture

WITH the expansion plans for northern Australia well under way, La Grange Farm provides an astute investor with the opportunity to secure a northern footprint for fodder or horticulture production, either through outright purchase or in a joint venture with the owners.

The property has a large six gigalitre water allocation with expansion plans in a sustainable aquifer.

This water allocation provides an excellent investment.

La Grange Farm is ideally located within the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's "preferred area for irrigation" with cultural, environmental and economic approvals and clearances in place for future development.

The land identified for development comprises of the first stage of 250 hectares which is approved for irrigation, comprising five 50ha pivots (with room for further expansion) plus buffer areas.

Another 550ha is earmarked for the next stage of the irrigation development.

La Grange Farm is 210 kilometres south of Broome and 400km north of Port Hedland, both being major regional centres that provide access to port loading facilities and airfreight capabilities.

Having Great Northern Highway frontage provides La Grange Farm with crucial year-round access for inbound and outbound freight.

The property consists of 3097ha as a stand-alone pastoral lease which provides security of tenure.

The La Grange area features a predominantly flat to mildly undulating landscape, comprising mainly of sandy pindan and loamy pindan soils which are ideal for irrigation and the production of fodder and horticulture crops.

Soils are red sands and loams with no soil physical barriers to plant root growth.

Many hours and dollars have been committed to get La Grange Farm to this stage with permits in place including for diversification, water in reserve, lease approval, Shire approval and clearing permit with flora and fauna surveys completed to allow for further development.

All permits and licenses will be made available to potential recipients once a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement is signed.

Price: EOI

Location: Broome

Area: 3097ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts

Contact: Andrew Stewart 0428 483 393