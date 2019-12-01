Award-winning vineyard known for flavour

THE Zarephath vineyard is on the eastern end of the Porongurup Ranges in the Great Southern wine region.

Porongurup is an Aboriginal name meaning "place of the spirit".

The granite base and outcrops of the Porongurups are among the oldest landforms on the planet.

The local area, which incorporates a popular national park, is beautiful and offers a rich and rewarding lifestyle, with a growing reputation for producing some of the best rieslings and pinot noirs in the country.

It is a 30 minute drive from Albany and the spectacular coastline of the Southern Ocean.

The vineyard is a stunning 40.6 hectare property with 8.9ha of vines that are more than 25-years-old.

The view to the south east toward Mount Manypeaks and the surrounding countryside is spectacular.

The loamy soil and granite outcrops produce stately yate, marri and jarrah trees.

The property is surrounded by native bush with picturesque blossoms in spring and summer.

The cottage and café/cellar door building are in a lovely park-like setting, with sweeping views of the vineyard and countryside and Mount Manypeaks in the distance.

The original cottage was built in the late 1940s and has been completely renovated in recent years for open-plan living.

Large windows, rich wooden benchtops and panelling, European-style parquet flooring, pressed metal ceilings and wide verandahs, incorporating a Bali-style swimming pool, provide a standout, character-filled country home.

The café/cellar door is a timber-framed barn-style building with polished timber floors, a high cathedral ceiling and an integrated small commercial kitchen with supplementary solar power.

The vineyard café comfortably caters up to 30 people and the views from the deck are magnificent.

In the past, approval was also granted for the construction of six chalets on discrete building sites away from the main compound.

The vineyard enjoys reliable rainfall and excellent sunlight, with sea breezes providing cooling influences in this recognised cool climate grape growing region, producing intense fruit flavours and wines with excellent structure and depth.

Soil types range from sandy loam to gravel with some clay and all over clay subsoil.

All vines grow on well-maintained trellising and are fertilised, and when necessary irrigated through a fully integrated drip irrigation system.

Zarephath has developed a strong reputation for producing award-inning premium single vineyard wines with sought-after regional character.

Varieties planted include riesling, chardonnay, pinot noir, shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, and merlot, producing up to 45 tonnes of coveted premium fruit annually.

Each year, some fruit is sold at premium prices under contract to several prominent WA producers.

All Zarephath wine is made at Castle Rock Estate by the 2015 Winemaker of the Year, Rob Diletti and the entire current release range is of outstanding quality.

The label is simple and unique.

It conveys a message of passionate commitment to this wine producing region.

Zarephath riesling and pinot noir have been judged best in WA, having received six trophies over the past four vintages.

A Statewide wine distribution agent is also in place.

This beautiful vineyard property is being offered for sale with the associated wine label, vineyard infrastructure, plant and equipment, fully equipped café and licenced commercial kitchen and wine-producing/distribution business.

Price: $1.2m

Location: Porongurup

Area: 40.6ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts