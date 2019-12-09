New weed control system from Goldacres sprayers

THE latest Weed-Sensing Camera (WSC) system, will soon be a factory-fitted option on the Goldacres range of boomsprayers.

Powered by French manufacturer Bilberry, Goldacres will co-develop the architecture required to integrate the WSC with the sprayer rate controller.

After considering other options being developed in Europe, Goldacres settled on Bilberry to help further develop the technology to suit Australian farms.

"Bilberry has set up an office in Australia and so it made sense to work with a team which are closer to our Australian engineering department," Goldacres general manager Roger Richards said.

"The AI camera platform is fundamentally different to other sensors on the market, using high speed, high definition cameras and deep learning AI logic to determine what is a weed and what is not.

"Initially the system will be limited to 'green on brown' but local testing will soon see the system capable of delivering 'green on green' in crop weed recognition.

"With this technology the possibilities are endless.

"Basically, if you can see the weed in the crop such as ryegrass in canola, then the camera can detect it."

The new technology solution will be available on booms up to 48 metres wide.

Goldacres offers 48m-wide booms on the G8 8000 litre self-propelled sprayer, 8500L Prairie Pro trailed sprayer and in 2020 will be available on the G6.

Goldacres said the new technology would deliver reported chemical savings of up to 80 per cent.

"The ability to use a 'hotter' mix to target those difficult weeds that have over time built a resistance to certain chemicals is a reality, with the possibility to also blanket spray a normal mix rate is another feature of the system," Mr Richards said.

"Another big winner out of this is the environment, being able to use less chemical, less water and achieve better results in weed control is beneficial to everyone."

According to Mr Richards Goldacres has heavily invested in its engineering team especially in the technology and electronic development, with staff numbers trebling over the past 12 months.

"We are now able to offer the Hawkeye PWM system with turn compensation and individual nozzle control," Mr Richards said.

"It's an ideal option for those who need to be turning while spraying and maintaining a consistent spray rate across the entire boom.

"There is also the new 3TS PRO, building on the success, simplicity and reliability of the popular 3TS system.

"3TS PRO introduces another tier thus providing more steps through the entire speed range, while maintaining optimal pressure to reduce spray drift significantly.

"3TS provides three combinations using two different nozzle sizes while 3TS PRO is capable of providing seven combinations using three different nozzle sizes."

Goldacres has appointed product specialist David Tuppen to oversee the development of the WSC system.

He has a strong background in precision farming and most aspects of broadacre farming practices.

