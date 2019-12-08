Quality weaners for Manjimup sale

THE Manjimup saleyards will come to life on Tuesday when a quality line-up of weaners are offered by the Elders Manjimup team.

In the sale on Tuesday, December 10, commencing not before 1pm, Elders will offer close to 500 weaners from local return vendors.

Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris said it had been a tough season and a short spring in the area but the calves were still looking good.

"They are slightly lighter than last year but they are still in good forward condition," Mr Harris said.

"The calves are well-bred and will not disappoint, with many coming from return vendors."

The sale will predominantly feature Angus calves but there will also be a handful of Charolais-Angus cross and Murray Greys.

The biggest line in the sale will come from return vendors the Kilrain family, GM & MA Kilrain, Manjimup, with 180 Angus calves.

An example of the Angus calves which will be on offer in the sale from D Peos & Sons, Manjimup. The operation has nominated 60 Angus steers and 30 Angus heifers.

The offering will be made up of 120 steers and 60 heifers which will weigh from 260 to 400 kilograms.

The draft will reflect the consistency of quality presented by the operation in previous years and all the calves are sired by Gandy Angus bulls.

The next largest draft on offer will come from repeat vendor D Peos & Sons, Manjimup, which is set to truck in 60 Angus steers and 30 Angus heifers.

The draft will range in weight from 260-400kg and the calves have been bred from Monterey Angus bloodlines.

Another vendor with a quality line of Angus steers on offer will be GM & F Jones, Manjimup, which has nominated 30 steers.

The steers, which are sired by Gandy Angus bulls, are all weaned and expected to weigh 250-320kg.

Manjimup operation F Pessotto & Sons, will also be among the bigger vendors of pure Angus steers when it trucks in 40 head weighing 320-400kg. while AJD Stirling, Pemberton, has nominated 16 Angus steers (280-380kg) and AG, N & BS Ciccone, Manjimup, and Merrup Springs, Northcliffe, will present 15 Angus steers (250-350kg) and 18 Angus steers (250-350kg) respectively.

Manjimup operation AG & MC Jacob will present 15 Murray Grey-Angus cross steers in the sale.

If buyers are looking for something which isn't pure Angus then 35 Charolais-Angus steers which will weigh 280-380kg from WLA & ML East, Manjimup, could tick the box.

Also offering Charolais-Angus steers will be AJ & WJ Ryan, Pemberton, which has nominated nine steers (300-400kg), while AG & MC Jacob, Manjimup, will present 15 Murray Grey-Angus cross steers (280-380kg).

There will also be some red calves in the yards with Manjimup operation Kanangra Grazing nominating 20 Santa Gertrudis-Shorthorn cross steers which are expected to weigh from 300-380kg.

Also coming in will be 50 Black Simmental-Angus cross mixed sex calves from Tempra Bros.