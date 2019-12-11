1000 head for weaner sale at Muchea

FAST approaching two decades of sales, the annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale continues to go from strength to strength.

The 18th annual sale hosted by the Petricevich family, S & C Livestock, will be held at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Friday, December 13.

This year's sale will kick off at the new start time of 11am and will feature a yarding of 1000 top beef youngters representing various breeding and weights to suit a wide range of buyers' requirements.

Consistent lotfeeding buyer Jamie Davies, Kalgrains, Wannamal, said he has purchased cattle at the Pinjarra and Districts weaner sale for the past eight years.

Graham and Kathy Elliott, GJ Elliott, North Dandalup, will offer 75 mixed sex Charolais cross calves at the sale.

"The presentation of the cattle at this sale is second to none and the soft flooring at Muchea means we have zero issues with sore feet," Mr Davies said.

"We have continued to support the sale as the cattle have always performed for us in the feedlot."

For the first time this year the sale will also incorporate WA Charolais Society's popular 'Silver Calf' competition.

Sale vendors can nominate a minimum of six calves (steers or heifers) per pen sired by a Charolais bull for the competition and could share in almost $2500 worth of cash and prizes sponsored by Morgan Feeds, Zoetis, S & C Livestock and the WA Charolais Society.

Charolais sired calves are included in the sale's largest individual draft from long-time sale vendor Bolinda Vale Grazing, Keysbrook.

Bolinda Vale will offer 120 Angus, Charolais and Murray Grey cross mixed sex calves at the sale.

The eight to nine-month old unweaned calves are sired by Blue Ribbon Angus, Kooyong Charolais and locally bred Murray Grey bulls.

The Bolinda Vale calves have been vaccinated with 7in1 including booster and drenched twice.

Some top Charolais sired calves will also be offered by Graham and Kathy Elliott, GJ Elliott, North Dandalup, with 75 mixed sex calves nominated.

The eight to 10-month old calves are sired by Kooyong Charolais bulls and out of Murray Grey-Friesian cross and second cross Charolais females which all receive two 7 in 1 vaccinations.

The cows and calves have been rotationally grazed for a maximum of five days on a 25-day rotation.

Heifers are joined to Angus bulls for their first two calvings and Charolais bulls for subsequent calvings while the best heifers in the drop are retained for replacements.

A large draft of 70 mixed sex Angus calves will be offered by JH & JM Bates & Son, Serpentine.

The Elliotts target low to moderate birthweights and high growth in their bull selection which all have to be polled.

The second largest draft will descend from the Wandering paddocks of Kelliher Brothers and Wandering Clover Fed Beef.

The Kelliher family will offer 110 mixed sex weaners from its Pasturefed Cattle Assurance System (PCAS) certified farming operation.

The draft will consist of Angus and Angus-Poll Hereford cross weaners.

The seven to nine-months old calves will be yard-weaned for a minimum of 10 days prior to the sale and are sired by Ardcairnie and Strathtay Angus bulls and out of purebred Angus cows and Terraneil and Quaindering Poll Hereford heifers following an eight-week joining.

Former dairy farmers the Bates family, JH & JM Bates & Son, Serpentine, will also offer a larger draft of 70 mixed sex Angus calves at the sale.

The eight to nine-month old calves are by Blue Ribbon Angus bulls and out of the vaccinated Angus breeding herd originally sourced from the Blue Ribbon stud and the Kelliher family.

Other bigger drafts coming into the sale include 75 mixed sex Angus calves aged eight to nine months nominated by D & WD Kelly & Son, Bindoon.

Calves also carrying a Euro influence will be 50 Blonde d'Aquitaine-Belgian Blue cross weaners from A Mitchell & Co, Oldbury.

The 8-9mo calves are sired by their own West Coast Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls.

A line of 40 Charolais calves will be offered from the Estate of LI Millner, Wooroloo.

The eight to nine months-old calves are based on the operation's own Downunder Charolais bloodlines.

IJ Minty & Sons, Moora, will present a draft of 50 Simmental steers aged eight to 10 months and Deepdale Farm, Toodyay, has nominated 40 Angus steers aged eight to 10 months.