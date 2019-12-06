Updates to help on-farm profitability

GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee says the Updates provide information about farm business management concepts and practices.

REGISTRATIONS have opened for the popular update events in Western Australia's grainbelt aimed at driving innovation and adoption of improved farm business management practices across the grains industry.

Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Farm Business Updates will be held in Wickepin on February 11, Bencubbin on February 12 and Northampton on February 13.

GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee said the events were aimed at assisting grain growers with their farm management skills by providing them, as well as advisers and agribusiness representatives, with access to the latest and best farm business management concepts and practices.

"The GRDC Farm Business Updates are a forum for growers and advisers to discuss farm enterprise management concepts and how they may overcome financial hurdles to successfully adopt research outcomes that can improve on-farm profitability," Mr Lee said.

Expert speakers, addressing relevant topics, will address the 2020 events and issues covered will include:

Economic drivers and mega trends: record low interest rates, trade wars and banks under scrutiny. What does it all mean? (Saul Eslake, economist);

Protecting your freedom to operate: navigating a path with evidence and emotion (Katherine Delbridge, CropLife Australia);

Workforce planning: taking a strategic approach to farm labour (Sally Murfet, Inspire AG);

People are the key to your business success: the nuts and bolts of sound farm staff management (Marie Fowler, grain grower, Condingup, WA);

Signs of the time: making sound farming decisions in a volatile climate (Peter Kuhlmann, grain grower, Mudamuckla, SA);

Culture eats strategy for breakfast: what is the culture of your family business? (Stuart Wesley, Oasis People and Culture);

Volatile global politics, trade sanctions: what are the likely impacts on grain markets and which grains are most at risk? (Nick Carracher, Lachstock Consulting).

Each of the GRDC Farm Business Updates will be held from 9.25am to 4pm (doors open at 8.30am).

To register or for more information, visit grdc.com.au/events or orm.com.au, or contact event co-ordinator ORM on (03) 5441 6176 or admin@orm.com.au