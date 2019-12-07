Commercial property in the heart of Moora

THIS is a very workable commercial property in the busy regional centre of Moora.

It is 170 kilometres north of Perth and 124km from Jurien Bay.

This property has been operating as a rural merchandise store for the past 30 years and with great success.

It has great exposure to the passing public being situated on 3035 square metres on two locations.

The building consists of mostly steel construction, iron roof and walls, concrete pad, three sliding doors for easy movement of products and a large brick paved area for parking which can cater for large trucks.

There are four offices with air-conditioning, two interviewing rooms or additional offices and a showroom.

A lean-to is attached to the main building for storage.

On the eastern end of the block is a steel-framed and iron roof, lockable chemical shed with concrete flooring and a ramp.

The entire block is fully fenced for security.

The thriving Wheatbelt town of Moora provides all the basic necessities and amenities, including medical and educational services, a hospital, supermarkets, a chemist and a selection of food and coffee venues.

This is a great opportunity, with the property priced at $325,000 and very keen vendors.

Price: $325,000

Location: Moora

Area: 3035m2

Agent: Primaries Real Estate

Contact: Laurie Armstrong 0427 773 340