Focus on what city people think of ag

HEADS of agriculture associations, farming groups and representatives from government and private organisations gathered at The University of Western Australia last week to learn what city folk think of them and their primary industries.

The Trust in Primary Production Project workshop was a collaboration between Food Alliance WA and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

It was sponsored by DPIRD, Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA), WAFarmers and the Western Australian Fishing Industry Council.

WA Food and Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan opened the workshop and the 80 attendees heard results of a survey of city dwellers' views on primary production from AgKnowledge's Nicol Taylor and on social license research from Canning Purple's Simon Corrigan.

The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman and Sheep Producers Australia director Bindi Murray were also speakers.

Last week's workshop followed on from an inaugural Food Alliance workshop in February.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development director general Ralph Addis and David Carter, Australian Fisheries chief executive officer.

Holly Ludeman, The Livestock Collective managing director and Larry Jorgensen, Wines of Western Australia chief executive officer.

David McFall, Certified Organic and Biodynamic WA, Jo Pluske, Royal Agricultural Society of WA councillor and Natalie Raynor, Royal Agricultural Society of WA manager event competition and education.

Ashley Herbert, Agrarian Management and Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants (WA) president and Nicole Kerr, Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre general manager strategy and communication.