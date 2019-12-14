Plenty of potential offered at Noggerup

JUST south of the small hamlet of Noggerup and about 34 kilometres from Collie and 41km from Donnybrook, is an excellent property of 60.7 hectares.

Being in a secluded location, this attractive property consists of mainly granite loam/gravel soils with good stands of both marri and jarrah trees left for shade.

The eastern and part of the southern boundary adjoins State forest, which is great for bush walking.

Built in the 1920s, the main residence was the original home on the previous larger property and has since been extensively renovated with a new addition, taking it to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office.

The renovated kitchen has modern appliances including a dishwasher, large 900 millimetre six-burner commercial gas stove with a grill hotplate and an island bench.

Close by, the home has an 18 metre pool which is fully covered by a 24m x 7m Colorbond shed.

The pool is currently not in use and is in need of some maintenance.

A second residence, built about 15 years ago, is an A-framed, Colorbond one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage which overlooks the main dam.

Other infrastructure on the property includes a 25m x 10m fully enclosed steel shed with concrete flooring and power, a 13m x 11m high, open steel shed, three-stand shearing shed with steel yards and an undercover race, two sea containers with roof in between, a hay shed and three rainwater tanks with one being 200,000 litres and the other two 22,000L.

The property has good fencing with a laneway.

A key feature is the large dam that feeds five marron ponds.

The dam makes a statement as you drive onto the property and is overlooked by the homestead and cottage.

This property has a lot of potential for a discerning buyer, whether it be to expand on the one cottage for farm stays, grow the marron enterprise or just appreciate the wonderful location.

With all the infrastructure included with this property, it certainly is being offered for less than replacement value and the owner will negotiate on the plant and equipment separately if the new buyer is interested.

Price: $1.095m

Location: Noggerup

Area: 60.7ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: John Wilson 0428 866 033