Beldare Farm an ideal lifestyle property

What a fantastic opportunity this is to own a small piece of paradise within the South West with everything you need.

Beldare Farm has it all while not being a huge burden on your time, but can make the family self-sufficient.

Close to Harvey and Waroona, this 9.1 hectare property at Cookernup, with two road frontages, is just waiting to be enjoyed by the astute buyer who knows value.

The key features of the property are the two homes.

A three-bedroom HardiPlank and iron home is the main residence and has a new kitchen and outdoor area overlooking the scarp.

The four-bedroom, A-framed, two-storey home with separate driveways complements the property.

Both houses have air-conditioning, heating and new carpets, blinds and curtains.

A fantastic dam is another feature of Beldare Farm, with the water allocation from Harvey Water for irrigation to provide all-year round green feed for the animals, which is suitable for horses.

Water troughs are in all five paddocks as well as sprinklers to grow fruit and vegetables.

All paddocks have steel gates and the fencing is ideal with the boundary fence being electric.

A 76 kilolitre rainwater tank supplies both homes with fresh water.

There are cattle yards with a head bail and ramp, as well as a large chook run with a shed.

The old dairy has been converted into a workshop and hay shed and there is a huge new general purpose shed.

This is a must see property if you are looking for that country lifestyle change with all the comforts and needs.

The property comes with a wide selection of plant and sundries used for the maintenance and upkeep, which are included in the price of $695,000.

Price: $695,000

Location: Cookernup

Area: 9.1ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate