Friesian steers to dominate Boyanup sale

THERE will be plenty of cattle on offer before Christmas for cattle producers when Elders hosts its December store sale this Friday, December 20.

In the sale on Friday, December 20, which will commence at the later time of 1.30pm, the Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1100 cattle with the majority of these being Friesian steers and first-cross steers ranging from three-month-old poddies to 24mo steers.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said for the last store sale of the year they were expecting a yarding of approximately 1100 head.

"This month we will have a large yarding of Friesian steers from smaller poddies up to heavy liveweights, giving dairy store buyers a good opportunity to secure quality Friesians before the end of the year," Mr Carroll said.

"We will also have a good selection of first cross steers on offer while there will be a shorter supply of beef steers and heifers."

The sale will kick off with the small offering of beef cattle which will include steers and heifers in the 10 to 16 month age bracket.

The biggest vendor in this section will be Newbrook Investments, Vasse, with 48 Murray Grey heifers.

The line of heifers are aged 14-16mo and expected to weigh from 350 to 400 kilograms.

The next biggest offering in the section will be trucked in by TJ Nietrzeba, which has nominated 22 Red Angus cross heifers aged 14-16mo.

The line is expected to weigh from 380-400kg.

Also featuring in the beef heifer offering will be 21 Angus-Murray Grey cross heifers aged 10-12mo (280-300kg) from Whitby Falls Pacing Stud.

Following on from the beef cattle will be a run of first-cross steers and offering the largest lines in these pens will be Newbrook Investments and TM Hynes, Waterloo, with both operations set to offer 20 Angus-Friesians.

The Newbrook Investments draft will be slightly older at 18-20mo, while the Hynes' draft is aged 14-16mo.

Other vendors in this section will be RE & JL Willis, Collie, with 12 Angus-Friesian steers (14-16mo) and Stocksfield Farm with 12 Angus-Friesians (10-12mo).

In the poddy pens Capel operation West & Haggerty will be one of the larger vendors.

The operation has nominated 40 Friesian steers and 14 Angus-Friesian steers, as well as 20 Angus-Friesian heifers which are all owner-bred and aged 3-4mo.

The Angus-Friesian steers and heifers are all sired by a Kingslane bull.

Elders Capel representative Robert Gibbings said the calves were all lovely and quiet and the heifers in 15 months time would be looking really great and ready to mate.

"There is nothing that needs to be done with these calves, they are ready to go as they have had all the treatments," Mr Gibbings said.

"They are just waiting to go out in the paddock and grow, the work has all been done."

West and Haggerty isn't the only vendor which will truck in large numbers to the poddy pens in the Friesian steer offering.

Boyanup operation GV Adams, has nominated 40 Friesian steers aged 3-4mo, while Kingsley McSwain, Busselton and Dunmore Farming, Scott River, have nominated good drafts of poddies of an older age.

The draft from Kingsley McSwain will consist of 30 Friesian steers aged 8-10mo and the offering from Dunmore Farming will be made up of 40 black and whites in the 6-8mo age range.

Willowbank, Benger, will be the biggest vendor of Friesian steers in the sale when it trucks in 60 steers aged 10-14mo, while S & JM Hayes, Cookernup, won't be far behind in the numbers with an offering of 50 Friesian steers that will range in age from 18-24mo.

Other larger Friesian steer drafts will be offered by Dundinalup Pastoral, Nannup, which has nominated 30 steers (20-24mo); Glenarden, with 30 steers (14-16mo) and Willow Hills Farm, Burekup, with 31 steers (10-12mo) and seven steers (16-18mo).

Along with offering first-cross steers Newbrook Investments, TM Hynes and Stocksfield Farm will also pen Friesian steers in the sale.

Newbrook Investments has nominated 20 head aged 18-20mo, TM Hynes will truck in 12 head aged 18-20mo and Stocksfield Farm's line will consist of 24 head aged 10-12mo.

The sale will round out with the usual run of breeders and featuring this month will be seven Murray Grey cows from Meljabre, Collie.

The line of second and third calvers are PTIC to a Murray Grey bull and are due to calve from February 10 to May 12, 2020.

For more information on the sale contact sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll on 0427 975 620.