Career transformation for wool buyer

AFTER plenty of experience on farms in Western Australia and across southern Australia, including with leading sheep enterprises, Adrian Dabinett is looking forward to developing a successful career with the locally-owned Westcoast Wool & Livestock business.

Based from Narrogin, Mr Dabinett is supporting a region from Boddington through Popanyinning to Kondinin and south to Woodanilling in the Upper Great Southern as a wool buyer with the company, while also collecting wool oddments and assisting shed clean-ups for growers.

Wool marketing representative Justin Haydock and WA wool manager Brad Faithfull also are assisting the wider marketing of growers' clips in the region.

Mr Dabinett has had a smile on his face since starting in the role and already has a good understanding of Westcoast Wool & Livestock's wool operations, having spent time at its Katanning store and handling facility, Bibra Lake store and showfloor, as well as recently attending auction sales in Perth.

"It's certainly been different working on the other side of the industry," Mr Dabinett said.

"It's been a good transition and I'm really enjoying it - the company is very good.

"I knew they were a WA-owned company and they have provided great support.

"The management team are approachable and make you feel very welcome.

"I can see good potential and options to build a successful career with the company.''

It's been a similar reception throughout the region as Mr Dabinett has been getting around and meeting growers.

He has been working in the area for close to a decade and his strong involvement in local sports, in many cases the social hub for rural communities, has helped develop many relationships.

Mr Dabinett is vice-president of the Towns Cricket Club, has coached the reserves team with the Narrogin Hawks Football Club and also has been known to swing a hockey stick.

"Farmers have been very good and welcoming," he said.

"It has been a great flow-on to the relationships that I have built up."

Mr Dabinett recently spent eight years working in the sheep operation at the Bradford family's 'Hillcroft Farms' property near Popanyinning before assisting on farms at Beacon, Lake King and another sheep business at Highbury.

At Hillcroft Farms he experienced the transition from its high-performing Poll Dorset stud to the selection and development of its new composite wool shedding breed, UltraWhite.

Mr Dabinett said the insights from being involved with a sheepmeat enterprise were valuable after working full-time in a predominantly Merino sheep business near Keith in South Australia.

Raised on a family farming property near Lameroo in South Australia's southern Mallee region, farming has always "been in the blood'' for Mr Dabinett and created pathways in agriculture fortunately resulting in his latest opportunity.

He first commenced farm work for his uncle in the Mallee before taking advantage of several casual working opportunities on farms in WA, including at Esperance and in the Central Wheatbelt, as well as in New South Wales and Victoria.

The enjoyment working in WA has left him feeling a little more "at home'' in the State and he is now excited for his future with Westcoast Wool & Livestock.

Mr Dabinett can be contacted on 0457 337 693.