Digital upgrade for DPIRD facilities

THE opportunities and savings to be captured from integrating digital technology into farm businesses will be showcased at two of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) research facilities.

The Katanning and Merredin sites are currently being upgraded with the latest digital connectivity and a range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, which are becoming synonymous with modern farm business operations.

National Narrowband Network Company (NNNCo) has been appointed as the successful contractor to install the long range/low power wide area network and IoT devices, as well as provide training and ongoing monitoring.

DPIRD research officer John Paul Collins said the research facilities would effectively become digital demonstration sites to explore and develop ag-tech opportunities and advances.

"The upgrade will enable the department to 'ground truth' the use of IoT applications, including a range of sensors for water and fuel tanks, grain silos, gates and irrigation control, as well as sheep and personal GPS trackers and automated weather stations," Mr Collins said.

"This will allow Western Australian agribusinesses to 'try before they buy' and to evaluate which technologies are best suited to their operation."

The investment is also expected to contribute towards improvements in the DPIRD's extensive grains and livestock research projects.

Agricultural technology, known as ag-tech, is regarded as the next leap in agricultural evolution, providing data-driven solutions and remote monitoring to boost productivity.

DPIRD has been exploring a range of IoT innovations, many of which were featured in its interactive display at the Southern Dirt Techspo earlier this year at the Katanning Research Facility.

"Prior to the event a range of sensors were installed around the property, including instruments for dust, security, water tanks and gates, as well as an automated weather station," Mr Collins said.

"We had a great response from the Techspo visitors to the display, who were able to see how the sensors could be tailored to their needs and projected onto the department's digital dashboard."

DPIRD has a range of investments to help drive advances in the development and adoption of ag-tech to boost agricultural productivity and profitability in Western Australia.

This includes administering the Digital Farm Grants program, to provide digital connectivity to areas outside the National Broadband Network fixed line and fixed wireless footprint.

It is also behind the IoT DecisionAg grants provided to 13 grower groups and secondary education institutions to trial connectivity solutions and internet-based technology, as well as the AgHack hackathon to stimulate technological solutions to agricultural problems.