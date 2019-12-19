Training time all the time at WMPG

WESTERN Meat Packers Group (WMPG) highlighted its commitment to upskilling, on-the-job training, professional development and broader industry support, when it hosted the 2019 Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) Apprentice of the Year competition in its dedicated staff training boning room at Osborne Park, Perth, recently.

The Apprentice of the Year, which has been going for more than 50 years, encourages apprentices to strive to be the best they possibly can within the meat industry, according to AMIC member relations officer South Australia and Western Australia, Chris Kelly.

"It also allows them to network with other apprentices while giving them an idea as to where their personal skills levels are at compared to other apprentices," Mr Kelly said.

WMPG chief executive officer Andrew Fuda attended the judging and was happy to pass on boning and primal cut hints and techniques he has acquired from 25 years in the industry.

"The meat industry is now absolutely quality driven and knowledge based in the workplace, on the shop floor and in domestic and commercial kitchens and this necessitates acquiring high level skills and committing to all of career learning at the processor level to deliver a fine meat product," Mr Fuda said.

"At Western Meat Packers we encourage staff development and regularly support employees to further their skills through training, which is why we were delighted to offer our modern boning room facility and meat product when invited by AMIC.

"Aside from cutting and boning skills, we also prioritise safety and we continuously strive to ensure occupational health and safety requirements are adhered to, hence we recently put several employees through emergency first aid training and fire warden training, for example.

"Also, as a culturally diverse company Western Meat Packers ensures equal opportunities in recruitment, training and development.

"We are excited to be making significant changes and improvements to all areas of our business, including production, QA (quality assurance), human resources and safety, while creating exciting and innovative ways of working as we strive to be an employer of choice."

WA AMIC Apprentice of the Year finalists Liam Maclennan (left), The Corner Butcher, Morley, Trey Flower, Tenderspot Quality Meats, Broome, Shannon Telfer, Continental Meat Supply, Hamilton Hill and Jesse Rausch, Rumpshakers, Southern River.

WMPG has a QA team of six, with a new QA manager recently starting.

The QA team is working on updating current systems and updating staff.

The company's recent workplace initiatives had been favourably noticed by auditors and customers, according to Mr Fuda.

"We have received very positive feedback and this is encouraging in such a period of change," he said.

"Worker morale at Osborne Park site has benefited from the initiatives, while product integrity has been maintained throughout production and verified regularly by the QA team."

The site is currently certified for organic, export accreditation, halal, HACCP (food safety), Safe Quality FOOD (SQF), Woolworths, Coles supplier approved and AUSMEAT and has an ongoing relationship with the Federal Department of Agriculture, whose representatives are regularly on-site where they hold weekly meetings and monthly audits.

WMPG's recent training emphasis has included having key members from across various departments attend the AUSMEAT Beef and Lamb Specification courses.

The four apprentices assessed at WMPG for the AMIC Apprentice of the Year were Liam Maclennan, The Corner Butcher, Morley, Trey Flower, Tenderspot Quality Meats, Broome, Shannon Telfer, Continental Meat Supply, Hamilton Hill and Jesse Rausch, Rumpshakers, Southern River.

Trey Flower was AMIC WA Apprentice of the Year and now goes to the nationals in February.

WMPG has supported and initiated training at all levels for all staff ever since it was started in 1983 by butcher, Rod Russell.

Mr Russell is now a director of the business he co-owns with wife Shana, while Mr Andrew Fuda, also a butcher, runs the $150 million annual turnover business which employs 450 people at its Osborne Park processing and packing facility, Margaret River abattoir and Bibra Lake value-adding unit.