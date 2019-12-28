First heifer offering won't disappoint

THE new year will see new beginnings for the Elders Manjimup team when it hosts the first beef female sale in the Manjimup saleyards.

In the sale on Monday, January 6, 2020, which will commence at 1pm, the Elders team will offer 200 females from producers in the Manjimup, Pemberton and Northcliffe area.

Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris said they were excited to hold the company's first beef female sale in the Manjimup saleyards and the offering of heifers they will forward for sale would not disappoint.

"All the heifers in the sale are of outstanding quality and will impress on inspection," Mr Harris said.

"Not only will buyers be able to purchase with confidence in regards to the quality of heifers on offer, but they will also be able to buy with confidence in regards to pregnancy and health status.

"All the heifers have been pregnancy tested in calf and have been ear-notch tested free from persistent infection of Pestivirus."

The biggest vendors in the sale will be the Phillips family, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, with an offering of 100 quality Angus heifers.

Northcliffe operation BP Cross has nominated 16 PTIC Angus heifers for the sale. The heifers were purchased from Quintarra Farms, Esperance and were AI-mated to Lawsons Momentus M518 on May 10 before being backed up by another Lawsons Angus sire.

The operation's offering will be made up of 50 PTIC 2018-drop heifers and 50 unmated 2019-drop heifers, which are all well-grown for their age and show the quality traits the Kanangra Grazing cattle are renowned for.

The line of PTIC heifers are in calf to Gandy Angus bulls following a nine-week mating which commenced on June 10, while the unmated heifers will be matrons of the future as well, being described as suitable to breed from.

Both lines of heifers from the Phillips family were bred from the family's sizeable Angus herd.

They are out of outstanding Kanangra Grazing bred cows and sired by Gandy Angus bulls.

The next biggest vendor in the sale will be the Ryan family, AJ & WJ Ryan, Pemberton, who will offer 50 PTIC Angus heifers, which are all based on Lawsons Angus bloodlines.

The Ryans heifers were all AI-mated on May 10 to Lawson Momentous M518, which was the $31,500 top priced bull for the 2018 selling season.

Mr Harris said a portion of the heifers have been PTIC to the AI program and these will be identified and sold as AI-mated in the sale.

Another quality line of Lawsons Angus blood heifers on offer in the sale will come from BP Cross, Northcliffe.

The operation will present 16 PTIC heifers which were purchased from Quintarra Farms, Esperance.

This line of heifers was also AI-mated to Lawsons Momentus M518 on May 10 before being backed up with another Lawsons Angus sire.

The offering of Angus heifers in the sale will round out with 18 owner-bred PTIC heifers from J & DL Bogoias, Manjimup.

Mr Harris said the heifers from the Bogoias family were the top of their drop and based on Gandy Angus bloodlines.

The line was mated to a low birthweight Gandy Angus from May 28 to August 15.

For buyers looking for heifers that aren't black then the offering of Murray Grey heifers from KL & DI Edwards, Manjimup, might be the answer.

The Edwards have nominated 15 PTIC Murray Grey heifers for the sale which were joined to a low birthweight Monterey Murray Grey bull from June 1 for a 10 week period.

For more information and details on the sale contact Elders Manjimup representatives Cameron Harris on 0429 680 334 or Brad McDonell on 0455 442 702.