New concepts for John Deere

Farm Weekly tried to get some photographs of John Deere's concept machines for readers to look at over the festive season, but its North American media department is keeping some concepts under wraps.

Happily John Deere Australia marketing communications specialist Ruth Musk flicked across these photographs.

The first is an aerial shot of John Deere's new technology centre at the recent Agritechnica Show at Hanover, Germany, which showcased some of the concepts.



At roughly nine o'clock is an electric drive tractor, at two o'clock is an autonomous boomsprayer and at three o'clock is a sprayer drone.

Hanging from the ceiling is a crop protection sprayer called a VoloDrone.

