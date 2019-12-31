Truck drivers need fuel for next hay run

SPONSORSHIP is still needed for Farmers Across Borders' next hay run to support drought-affected pastoralists in WA.

Scheduled for the Australia Day long weekend in January 2020, the not-for-profit organisation has asked for more donations or sponsorship to pay for fuel.

The event will be Farmers Across Borders' third hay run for Australia, and it's second to support the WA pastoral region.

While the events are almost entirely run by volunteers, the most difficult element is sourcing fuel for the trucking fleet, with the next trip to feature 20 road trains.

It also requires the generosity of truck owners and drivers donating their equipment and time.

Farmers Across Borders co-founder and president Sam Starcevich said the organisation already had plenty of volunteers keen to help and trucks to cart the hay - they just need fuel to complete the puzzle.

"We are looking for people who understand the value of what we are doing to sponsor us," Ms Starcevich said.

"We have been lucky enough to receive a lot of feed this year, but we still require sponsorship money to go towards fuelling each truck which costs $4000."

Earlier this month in State Parliament, The Nationals WA Agriculture spokesman Jim Chown asked WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan if the State government would adopt a similar policy to the New South Wales government by subsidising transportation of donated fodder from community groups or other voluntary organisations.

Ms MacTiernan responded by saying she doubted whether the donated hay would have enough nutritional value to make the journey worth the cost involved, saying it was not a "practical solution" for the drought many pastoralists have been facing.

"Senior personnel from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development have contacted Farmers Across Borders to get some detail, so we can better understand the merit of the proposal, acknowledging that there is a social benefit, but looking at what the benefit will be in assisting to deal with these issues," Ms MacTiernan said during question time.

"We understand that we are probably largely dealing with a very low nutritional product, with a protein content of maybe about 1per cent, so the value it might present to the animals may be limited.

"We want to look at the destinations that are being proposed and what the plan basically is.

"For example, a load of this straw might be taken to a property and it might provide some sustenance for a few days.

"The question is what assistance that provides other than the acknowledged mental health benefit that it may have.

"We are just trying to quantify that.

"We are also proposing to have some more discussions with the affected groups to see whether some other proposals might provide a bit more benefit.

"We acknowledge that Farmers Across Borders are well motivated, but I think we have to do a little bit more work on the degree to which this offers a practical solution."

Farmers Across Borders said nearly all of the feed the organisation would deliver was baled from barley, wheat and oats, with some wheat reaching protein levels of 16pc.

Ms Starcevich said each property that received feed would be given a mixture of wheat, barley, oats and straw bales, providing all farmers with a highly nutritional product with a high protein content.

While the exact route of the hay run is yet to be released, it's expected to begin at Esperance and go through Kalgoorlie and around Sandstone and Meekatharra, delivering hay to the Murchison and Gascoyne regions.

In exchange for their support, sponsors will receive publicity and visual exposure over the course of the trip, such as banners across the road trains.

Jeep Australia will again join the 2020 WA hay run as a major sponsor and its chief executive officer Kevin Flynn said the cause was synonymous with the company's values of freedom, authenticity, adventure and passion.

"And no one is more passionate than our Aussie farmers," Mr Flynn said.

"They have and continue to persevere through such hardship and we want to use our resources and platform to help share the Farmers Across Borders story and garner as much support as possible from their city cousins.

"Farmers are the backbone of Australia and are renowned for their pride, but we believe it is imperative to recognise their plight and help them in any way possible, as they so desperately need it."

Jeep will provide breakfast and dinner to all volunteers for the duration of the trip and a fleet of Jeep vehicles for the Farmers Across Borders team to travel in.

Farmers Across Borders asked people to believe in the 'true blue Aussie' spirit and help their neighours in need of support.

More information: visit farmersacrossborders.com. au where you can organise sponsorship.