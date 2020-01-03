CLAAS puts tracks on Xerion tractors

CLAAS has introduced crawler tracks, Stage V engines and the next generation CEBIS operating system to its advanced technology XERION tractors.

Boasting permanent 4x4 drive, all-wheel steering, continuously variable transmission and choices of fixed, rotating or front-mounted cabins, the XERION is arguably one of the most technologically-advanced tractors available.

The new TRAC TS variation, available on the 395 kilowatt (530 horsepower) XERION 5000 and 366kW (490hp) XERION 4500 models, feature four crawler units fitted with 762 millimetre tracks.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager, CLAAS tractors, Shane Barrett, said the tracks delivered reliable tractive power in all conditions while minimising ground pressure.

"The 762 millimetre tracks increase the machine's footprint by 25 per cent compared with the largest single tyre available, yet maintain an external width of less than three metres," Mr Barrett said.

"The pendular suspension system allows the crawler tracks to adapt perfectly to the terrain and ensure a high level of driver comfort in combination with the existing cab suspension."

Both models now incorporate MTU OM 471 Stage V engines that deliver higher torque at lower speeds.

Peak torque has increased 6.1pc to 2600Nm on the XERION 5000 and 4.3pc to 2400Nm on the XERION 4500.

"Operators will also notice that the engine idling speed of these engines has been reduced from 800 to 730rpm, which will reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary noise," Mr Barrett said.

The new models incorporate a three-way exhaust gas after-treatment system comprising diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies.

"As before, the after-treatment system is all located under the right hand side of the cab, avoiding the need for an external canister alongside the cab," Mr Barrett said.

The service interval for the new engines has been doubled to 1000 hours.

The dipstick has been replaced by a sensor with the oil level and amount of topping-up required now displayed in CEBIS terminal.

The cab is now equipped with the armrest with integrated CMOTION multi-function control lever and touchscreen CEBIS operating system.

"The 300mm display gives a clear overview of all key machine settings and allows direct access to steering, transmission and hydraulics settings," Mr Barrett said.

"As well as touchscreen operation, the function buttons on the CMOTION control lever and the armrest can be freely assigned.

"The new home screen displays all individually assigned function buttons at a glance.

"Up to 20 different implements can be saved and directly accessed within CEBIS, which also includes a total of 10 different function buttons, which can be freely configured with a range of control functions, depending on operator preference."

A number of cameras can also now be linked into the CEBIS screen.

CLAAS has also introduced the new XERION 345kW (462hp) 4200 model, which sports a Stage V engine from Mercedes-Benz.

The CLAAS Harvest Centre network, which distributes CLAAS technology in Australia and New Zealand, expects the CLAAS API system to become available locally within two years.