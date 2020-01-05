New 'technology kit' for JCB Fastracs

TECHNOLOGY has been made a little easier for buyers of JCB's Fastrac tractors.

According to Boekeman Machinery Northam salesman Sam Moss, the "biggest hassles" have been removed - replacing hydraulic blocks and adding an extra screen in the cab.

"It's all got to do with ISOBUS compatibility," Mr Moss said.

"The Fastrac comes Trimble-ready from the factory, which is OK if you've got a Case IH or New Holland screen, but some guys haven't got displays that are compatible, hence the job of replacing hydraulic blocks and adding another screen.

"Now we have a special loom kit that enables you to use, for example, a John Deere system that replaces the Trimble display with a simple plug-in.

"It's simple and cheaper and it's an obvious popular choice for many farmers."

Mr Moss said the rise in popularity of JCB Fastracs was "almost inevitable given what they offer for year-round work".

It's the result of JCB always pushing the proverbial envelope to achieve the best out of its machines.

Its latest 8000 series Fastrac is a good example of the company's almost fussy approach to doing things better.

The Fastrac 8330's clever configuration is based around the now traditional four-wheel suspension and high on-road speeds unveiled in 1990.

The 8330 model, comes with three metre wheel track capability, ABS braking, a new fail-safe hydraulic steering system and a 14 per cent power increase over the earlier 8310 model.

According to Mr Moss, the 8330 is a great utility tractor.

"It ticks all the boxes," he said.

While the 8330 has an engine rating of 243 kilowatts (330 horsepower), power rises to 255kW (348hp) under full load and offers a 10 per cent torque increase to 1440Nm over the earlier model.

The CVT transmission incorporates a clutch and emergency steering pump and a wide selection of control modes.

With a new patented hydraulic steering system, High range for road use offers four modes and speeds to 70 kilometres an hour, while Low range for paddock work offers seven modes including three for cruise control and speeds to 40km/h.

The operator can choose the mode to set optimum engine and transmission settings for power and economy as well as constant settings for PTO or road speeds.

"The system can operate automatically for seamless step changes or manually like a powershift drive," Mr Moss said.

This feature is unique and attractive to operators with limited experience with stepless transmissions.

Active traction maintains wheel grip during heavy load work and engine torque is manipulated to maintain traction and ensure stability and maximise fuel efficiency.

The unit is powered by a six cylinder Sisu 8.4 litre twin turbo, Tier 4 final engine with SCR and a DEF system cleverly hidden in the exhaust system that now sits out of sight behind the cabin's rear pillar.

JCB said the Fastrac revolution continued with the 8330 flagship model being "bigger, better and more fuel efficient than ever".

The 8330 mid-mounted cabin - the same as the new 4000 Series Fastrac - offers expanded working visibility and 3.5 cubic metres volume allowing room for a full size training seat and fridge.

The driving seat has a 70 degree rotation - 20o left and 50o to the right for easy implement viewing.

The dual hydrostatic steering meets safety needs for high-speed on-road travel and reduces driver effort.

Pressure and flow between both hydraulic systems is monitored and if a hose failure occurs the flow is instantly switched to maintain control.

A new feature, rapid steer, also reduces lock-to-lock turns from four to two and helps in faster headland turns.

Multi-link suspension is fitted front and rear and delivers tractive effort and high speed control.

"It is matched with ABS-standard twin caliper discs all round designed to provide repeatability in solid braking performance," Mr Moss said.

The optional front hitch system features a 3.5 tonne load and twin hydraulic couplings and the rear hitch is rated at 10t with four spools.

A 137 litre a minute variable displacement pump delivers 100L/min per spool flow and there's an optional 178L/min pump delivering 140L/m per spool.

The rear hitch is fully integrated into the rear axle to maximise load-carrying and stability for higher in-field speeds.

"The absolute split of weight distribution from front to rear makes it very different to conventional tractors and the result is a machine that will do all the jobs a conventional tractor will do, but also a whole load of jobs a conventional can't," Mr Moss said.

"The weight balance more often than not means the Fastrac does not have to carry front weights to offset implements."

