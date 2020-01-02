Blue Ribbon sale offers 900 breeders

A TOP class offering of females will be on the agenda when Landmark hosts its annual Great Southern Blue Ribbon Breeders sale at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

There will be something on offer to suit all beef producer's needs with a line-up that will include mated heifers, mated cows, cows with calves at foot and unmated first-cross heifers.

In the sale, which commences at 11am, close to 900 breeders will go under the hammer from well-known cattle herds in the Great Southern and Esperance region.

There will also be a couple of genuine herd dispersals in the offering as well.

Landmark southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey said the quality of the females on offer in the sale was once again exceptional and would present a fantastic opportunity for producers looking to top up on quality breeders.

"The quality of females we present in this sale, just seems to be getting better and better every year," Mr Pumphrey said.

"All the females set to be offered in the sale are going to present extremely well and have come through the season in very good condition.

"It is certainly a very good line-up of well-bred cattle which will also feature a couple of genuine dispersals.

"There will be something for everyone in the offering, from mated mature age cows to unmated first-cross heifers.

"The sale will start with a good run of mated beef heifers which are mainly Angus and then move into the mated mature aged breeders.

"We will finish with a run of unmated first-cross heifers.

With their large line of PTIC first-cross Angus-Friesian heifers which will be offered in the sale are Mal (left), Des and Lewis, Houden, The Southden Trust, Redmond. The Houdens have nominated 71 heifers which are due to calve from March 1 to Arizona Farms Angus bulls.

"With the quality of the offering the sale will certainly provide a great opportunity for producers to replace their older breeders with some younger females at good, realistic values given where the cull cow market is currently sitting, it won't be a great differential."

In terms of pregnancy status buyers can certainly buy with confidence as all the mated heifers and cows are pregnancy tested in calf or are under a vendor guarantee of pregnancy.

The mated heifer offering will kick the sale off and once again the Forbes family, Dundeal Holdings, Narrikup, will have the largest draft of mated heifers on offer when they offer 190 Angus heifers, including 70 carrying Coonamble bloodlines.

In the breakdown the operation will offer 135 heifers aged 30 months and 32 heifers aged 24 months that are all PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from February 26 to May 2 for nine weeks plus 23 heifers (24mo) which are PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from March 9 to May 15.

Another large vendor in the mated heifer run will be the Houden family, The Southden Trust (Houden Pty Ltd), Redmond, with an offering of 71 Angus-Friesian heifers.

The 30-month-old first-cross heifers on offer from the Houden family are all owner-bred and bucket-reared and are PTIC to Arizona Farms Angus bulls.

Sixty six of the heifers in the draft are due to calve from March 1 to April 30 while five of the heifers are set to calve from May 1 to June 30.

There will be a couple of lines of PTIC Angus heifers from the Esperance region.

Stuart Irwin, Elgon Pastures, Perrilup, will disperse his Murray Grey breeding herd in the sale. The offering will consist of 57 mixed age Murray Grey females which are due to calve from February 17 through to April 28 to Tullibardine Angus and Murray Grey bulls.

The Milne family, DJ, MDJ & M Milne, has nominated 10 Angus heifers which are 24mo and are due to calve Angus sired calves from March 12 to May 15, while Sanderson Bros, will truck across 22 Angus heifers (24mo) which are PTIC to Lawsons Angus bulls and due to calve from March 13 to April 24.

For buyers looking for mated heifers which aren't pure Angus then a line of 29 Angus-Limousin heifers from the Williams family, White Lakes, Narrikup, could spark some interest.

The 24mo heifers have been joined to Angus bulls and it has a calving period running from April 5 to May 18.

Another line that isn't black will be six Red Angus heifers from the Smith family, GJ & TM Smith, Kildarra Red Angus stud, Albany.

The 22mo heifers, which are based on their own stud bloodlines, are PTIC to a Kildarra Red Angus sire and are due to calve from March 25 to May 25.

In the unmated heifers section buyers will be treated to a quality run of first-cross Angus-Friesian heifers ranging in age from 13 to 20 months old.

The biggest vendor in this run will be Teresa Ayres, Bornholm, with a line of 40 quiet, bucket-reared, Angus-Friesian heifers.

The 15-16mo, well-grown heifers were purchased in from the Ravenhill family's dairy at Narrikup and now they are ready to mate.

Regular vendors the Lindberg family, HD, AL & NJ Lindberg, Denbarker, will also offer a sizable run of 13-15mo, unmated Angus-Friesian heifers in the sale.

The line of 30 bucket-reared heifers come from the family's dairy operation.

There will be a quality run of mated cows and cow/calf units on offer and included in this offering will be a couple of genuine herd dispersals.

The biggest of these dispersals will come from Tact Holdings, Woogenellup, which will present 87 PTIC cows ranging from second calvers through to mixed age and nine mixed age cow and calf units.

The females, which are a good genuine line of sound breeders, are on offer in the sale as the property on which the cattle ran has been sold.

The line of cows have come through the season in excellent condition after rearing a good drop of calves this year which weighed between 340-400kg when sold.

The first line of calves off them were sold at the end of October and the remaining calves off them were sold in late November.

The offering will consist of 10 Murray Grey second calvers, 11 Murray Grey third calvers, five Shorthorn sixth and seventh calvers, three Poll Hereford sixth and seventh calvers and 18 mixed age Murray Grey cows, which are all PTIC to Tullibardine Murray Grey bulls and due to calve from February 16 to June 12.

Also in the offering will be four Murray Grey third calvers, four mixed age Murray Greys and 32 mixed age Angus cows, which are all PTIC to Tullibardine and Ardcairnie Angus and Palmdale Limousin bulls, plus nine Murray Grey mixed age cows with calves at foot.

The second dispersal in the sale will be for Stuart Irwin, Elgon Pastures, Perrilup, which will offer 57 Murray Grey cows.

The second to ninth calvers are PTIC to Tullibardine Murray Grey and Angus bulls and are due to calve from February 18 to April 30.

Regular vendors Jeff and Rebecca Blyth, MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, will round out the bigger vendors in the sale with an offering of owner-bred mated cows and heifers plus a line of Angus cows and calves, which are all based on Coonamble and Koojan Hills Angus bloodlines.

In the mated heifer run the Blyths will offer 12 Angus heifers (24mo) and one Angus-Friesian heifer (24mo) which are due to calve from May 4 to June 5.

When the sale switches to the mated cow lines the Blyths will present 15 Angus second calvers and eight Angus third and fourth calvers which are due to calve from February 23 to April 13 plus 13 third and fourth Angus calvers that have a calving period from May 4 to June 15.

All the Blyths mated heifers and cows were joined to Coonamble and Koojan Hills Angus bulls.

The Blyths will round out their offering with 14 Angus second calvers which have October-drop Angus calves at foot.