WA sheepdogs finish 2019 with a bang

THE West Australian Working Sheepdog Association trialling season finished 2019 with a bang.

The completion of a final yard trial held on the weekend of November 23, 2019, at Boyup Brook meant all Dog of the Year points were finalised.

(Points are allocated to dog and handler teams throughout the year in each of the three categories – arena trialling, utility and yard).

The successful teams were:

Utility trialling (replicates yard and paddock work): Ken Atherton and his kelpie Ramulam Punch, bred by Mr Atherton.

Yard trial winner: Nigel Armstrong and his kelpie Yarralonga Scope, bred by Mr Armstrong.

Arena winner (replicating more paddock work but also obstacle work on the course): Peter Gorman and border collie Coshies Dusty, bred by Colin Cosh.

The WA men also performed well at the Australian Supreme Sheepdog Championships.

Results from the event, held in Dalby Queensland from September 23-29, 2019, showed a credible effort for the State.

In a field of 260 of the finest sheep dogs in the nation, the WA men and their dogs placed fourth, 10th and 11th.

With a final Top 20 narrowed down to the final Top 10, Grant Cooke, Grass Valley, finished a credible fourth and 10th, having two dogs qualify in the Top 10 in Australia – Badgingarra Fly and Grass Valley Sky.

Dave Lacey finished in 11th place with his dog, Akoonah Lady.

The atmosphere at last year's Australian Supreme was dynamic, with a buzz of excitement – which is normally the case when so many elite workers and their mates get together.

In the Teams Event-Interstate Challenge for the Ted Gaby Shield (held at the Supreme trial) the WA representatives won second place.

In the event there were 12 workers and their mates who were selected from the best: New South Wales (2), Victoria (2), South Australia (2), WA (2), Tasmania (2) and Queensland (2).

In order to gain a place in the State selection, the top 12 competitors had to gain the highest points in trials throughout 2019.

Selection criteria was rigorous for the two WA men to earn their blazers to compete.

The WA team finished in second place of the six State teams, being narrowly beaten by South Australia.

Mr Gorman, Muchea and Mr Cooke did very well.

WA had two representatives head eastwards to compete in the National Yard Trial Championship – among them Nan Lloyd and kelpie Kumbark Ace (bred by Ms Lloyd), who managed to make it into the championship round, being one of the top 10 competitors to vie for the top spot.

Allan Dunn and Yarralonga Roy also made the trek to NSW to try to win the title but were unsuccessful in gaining a place.

Mr Cooke and his border collie, Grass Valley Sky, travelled to New Zealand in November with the rest of the Australian team, to try to win the Wayleggo Cup back from the New Zealanders.

With the team unable to defeat the Kiwis, Australia will have another team travel to Tasmania next year to try again.

The cup has not been won by the Australian team since 2013.

However Mr Cooke and Grass Valley Sky had some wonderful runs and did WA proud, with some of these able to be viewed on the West Australian Working Sheepdog Facebook page.

There are many people working with dogs on farms and there is nothing better for saving time than being able to assign your dog a task, like bringing the sheep home while you manage another task.

They really can save a lot of time and money and it is well worth putting in the training and understanding how to work with your mate.

The association is keen to help and encourage livestock handlers to get the best out of their four-legged work companions and to see new people at its trialling events.

The WA Working Sheepdog Association's new trialling season starts in February 2020.

Those needing help to train a workmate or who would like to see what sheepdog trialling is all about, should contact one of the members listed on the West Australian Working Sheepdog Association contact page at westaustralianworking sheepdogs.com.au

More information on the Wayleggo Cup international event can be found on the Australian Sheepdog Workers' Association website at asdwa.org.au