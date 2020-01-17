CWA rallies to support bushfire victims

AS part of this year's Country Women's Association of WA (CWA) Summer School classes, participants will have the opportunity to help wildlife affected by the catastrophic bushfires over east.

To respond to the terrible natural disasters occurring across the country, CWA's sewing, crochet and knitting classes will have patterns available for those wanting to create bat wraps, joey pouches, bird and marsupial nests and koala mittens for injured wildlife.

Open to the public and to be held over two days from January 21-22, participants will also be able to learn and build on their skills in a variety of areas including embroidery, pickling and preserving, wheat straw work, knitting basics and advanced knitting, making beeswax wraps to reduce plastic use, as well as sewing machine and overlocker tips and tricks.

Courses on social media, proof-reading and treasurer and auditor training will also be available over the two days.

All materials are included in the workshop price, with a discount for CWA members and there will be free Thermomix recipe tastings provided at lunch.

With a members lounge for people to relax in, children aged 12 and over are welcome to attend with an accompanying adult, with extra children's activities provided.

CWA State president Elaine Johnson said the organisation would be ramping up its support for those affected by the bushfires around the country over the coming months.

"I've been working with the organisation's State and national presidents to see how our WA members can best provide assistance," Ms Johnson said.

"At this stage, they have asked that people don't send a lot of things because they don't really know what everybody needs yet.

"Many of our individual members and branches have already indicated that they're working on various projects to support those affected and the State head office will help co-ordinate those.

"We want to make sure that our assistance goes to the areas it is most needed, so at this stage we're encouraging our members to donate to the bushfires and we will forward the money on to them."

The Summer Classes will be held at the CWA State Office at 1176 Hay Street, West Perth.

Tickets can be purchased via Trybooking at trybooking.com/ BGXTH or pay for your classes at the West Perth office before Wednesday, January 15.