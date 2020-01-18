CLAAS interface for telematics data

CLAAS has developed an interface that enables data collected by its telematics remote monitoring system to be seamlessly exchanged with a number of leading farm management information systems.

Telematics continuously retrieves and transfers GPS and yield data from connected CLAAS combine harvesters, forage harvesters and tractors via the mobile phone network.

Farmers can access and evaluate this data online using a PC, laptop or smartphone.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product specialist Josh Patrick said the new CLAAS API system made it even easier for producers to integrate this information with their existing farm management software.

"To connect or share their data with their chosen farm management information system, the operator simply has to enable the data exchange function," Mr Patrick said.

"Once this process is complete, yield, fuel consumption and operating data for individual fields is then automatically transferred to the farm management information system.

"This process makes the documentation task even easier and avoids potential errors."

The open standard interface is available to all interested suppliers of farm management information systems.

Several FMIS suppliers have already enabled the data exchange system, including 365FarmNet, Cropio, Trimble, CLIMATE FieldView, OMNIA, mySOYL, SEGES CROPMANAGER, MyEasyFarm and Biogaspower (LivingLogic).

The CLAAS Harvest Centre network, which distributes CLAAS technology in Australia and New Zealand, expects the CLAAS API system to become available locally within the next 12 months.