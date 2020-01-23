Spark ignites canola interest

A NEW hybrid TT canola SF Spark TT has created significant interest in the growing hybrid canola market in Australia.

Once dominated by open-pollinated (OP) varieties, the Australian market is following European and American trends to opt for the higher-yielding hybrid varieties over the lower seed cost OPs.

While growers can retain seed from OPs and have it cleaned to reduce sowing costs, the penalty at harvest is significantly higher than the cost savings at sowing time.

Historically hybrids have yielded around 10 per cent more than OPs, but the new generation of hybrid TT canola is widening the gap to 15-20pc higher yields.

At the forefront in this change is material marketed by Seed Force under licence from NPZ Australia, a result of local breeding efforts based in WA.

The new variety has attracted considerable interest with its high grain yields, high oil content and excellent blackleg resistance.

"SF Spark TT is the third new variety launched in Australia by Seed Force since 2015 following on from the highly successful varieties SF Turbine TT and SF Ignite TT, both which are offering considerable benefits to growers," said Seed Force technical manager David Leah.

"SF Spark TT is a new early maturing variety, slightly early than ATR Stingray but with almost 30pc higher yield, similar high oil content and blackleg rating (R-MR bare), with resistance group ABDF offering a good option for rotation," he said.

"It is providing similar yields to InVigor T 4510 but with higher oil content.

"The variety will be well suited to growers in the 300-500 millimetre rainfall zone looking for a higher profit but low risk canola option."

SF Spark has been included in NVT trials in 2018 and 2019 and results will be available at nvtonline.com.au