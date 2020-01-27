Pilbara boots to stomp all over the US

A SMALL family-owned and operated Pilbara business is set to take on the United States market later this year after three years of successfully growing its brand.

The Paraburdoo based Kader Boot Co, which designs uniquely Australian cowboy/girl and rodeo boots, has managed to secure a US distributor based in the midwest State of Utah.

Kader Boot Co. owner Kara Lauder said she had been busy the past 12 months working through the process for a trademark in the US - which had incurred "a big cost".

"We've been in business for three years now," Ms Lauder said.

"We have so many repeat customers all around the country.

"People are loving our boots, which is exciting."

Ms Lauder said launching in the US was a natural progression for the business as she had a lot of friends there who were part of the rodeo scene.

"We are getting stores lined up across the country and will have one in New York to reach that market.

"It's an amazing jump from Paraburdoo.

"We are just a tiny business operating out of a tiny town, but we are getting bigger.

"It proves that you can do anything you want, it doesn't matter where you are."

Ms Lauder said her US friends were "big in the rodeo scene and know everyone" which would be a big help in trying to break into the market.

She said the Pilbara business was attracting passing tourists.

"It's become a thing to do, to buy a pair of boots before they leave town," she said.

The business has been all around the country in the past few years promoting the brand, all the while adding more and more designs to their catalogue.

The business now offers 10 different styles of boots and new designs will be released later this year as well, all inspired by the natural environment of Paraburdoo and Australia.

Ms Lauder said more information about the launch in the US would be available later in the year when more details were confirmed.

Kader Boots are manufactured in Mexico because the cost of doing so in Australia would make them unaffordable for the general public.

Mexican craftsmen hand make the unique designs, which Ms Lauder said have to be two years ahead of the production stage because of the length of time it takes to produce so many boots.