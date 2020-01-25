Exceptional farm in sought-after region

A WELL-established, commercial scale farm located in the Broomehill-Tambellup shire and consisting of 3047.4 hectares of land is listed for sale through Elders real estate agent Jeff Douglas.

The property is listed for sale at $8.95m which represents particularly good value in the current market, particularly when all the infrastructure is taken into account.

There are extensive grain, fertiliser and machinery storage facilities, two shearing sheds with sheep yards for each, three houses, a large key dam with stock water reticulated for the length of the property, many kilometres of new fencing and extensive drainage earthworks completed both to harvest and remove water as required.

Laneways with formed, graded roads have been constructed strategically to facilitate the fast, efficient transport of machinery, livestock and produce around the farm.

Farming enterprises currently undertaken on the farm include cereal and oilseed crops, a commercial sheep and wool enterprise and an area of crop grown and cut in 2019 to produce hay for export.

The property has been well managed for many years and several innovative farming ideas have been implemented to add to the production and profitability of the farm.

Parts of the property have been deep ripped to 300 millimetres and a liming program has been carried out.

A long-term plan to refence and reconfigure a significant portion of the property has been implemented, leaving a farm where the best use can easily be made of the various different soil types and capabilities

Due to the elevated situation of much of the property including the main homestead and farming infrastructure centre, panoramic views of the Stirling Ranges are enjoyed from most parts of the property and form a spectacular backdrop to everyday farming activities.

A detailed brochure is available on request.

Price: $8.95m

Location: Tambellup

Area: 3047ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate