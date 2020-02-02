Bumper line-up for country music festival

Eight-time Golden Guitar winner Adam Harvey will be the headline act at the 35th Boyup Brook Country Musical Festival in February.

THE Boyup Brook Country Music Festival, presented by LiveLighter, will celebrate its 35th year from February 13-16 with a bumper line-up led by eight-time Golden Guitar winner Adam Harvey.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, half a million album sales, gold and platinum albums, Harvey is one of Australia's most popular and enduring recording artists.

"I am really looking forward to coming back to the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival," Mr Harvey said.

"I'm going to spend the whole weekend there soaking up the atmosphere and catching up with lots of friends and fellow country music listeners.

"The festival has grown so much over the years and it's a great opportunity to showcase a few new songs and plenty of old tunes too."

Joining Harvey at the popular music and camping festival will be a long list of country music favourites, with Graeme Connors, Amber Lawrence and Jetty Road among the stars that will light up the main stage

Also set to delight audiences are Carter and Carter, Taste of Tamworth, Pixie Jenkins, The Crosby Sisters, Honky Tonk Heroes, Kate Kindle Band, Man in Black, Anthony Taylor, Jed Zarb, Moira J Scott, Sarah Broome and The Western Suntones.

Festival music director Sharon Winter said with the countdown to the festival underway, it was the time to start planning a trip to Boyup Brook.

Merelyn and David Carter have won awards and fans around the country since forming their band Carter & Carter in 2000. They are performing at the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival in February.

"Boyup Brook is the premier country music destination in Western Australia," Ms Winter said.

"The festival offers a great long weekend of entertainment, with camping options available for those who want to fully immerse themselves in this celebration of all things country.

"From live concerts to a street carnival with buskers and markets and children's activities, as well as a ute and truck muster, there is plenty for all ages to enjoy at this fun and friendly festival.

"We look forward to welcoming back fans from the past 35 years - as well as seeing some new faces in the crowd."

The main performances are held in Music Park, a beautiful outdoor venue set on the picturesque and shaded banks of the Blackwood River and within walking distance of the town centre where the street carnival is held.

The 35th annual festival runs from February 13-16 and will incorporate the WA Country Music Awards presented by LiveLighter.

Tickets are on sale through the official event website countrymusicwa.com.au and weekend, day and camping passes are available.