Big prizes in the ute and truck muster

Owners of ripper utes can try their luck and potentially win a prize at the 17th Boyup Brook ute and truck muster.

IF your set of four wheels has a bit of style, grunt or character, it could win you a share of $10,000 in this year's Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster.

Entries are open for the 17th annual event, which will see vehicles compete for a range of titles when it takes place on Saturday, February 15.

Owners of ripper utes can try their luck vying for honours in street, tradie, feral, rural, chicks, four-wheel-drive street and off-road and pre-1985 vintage categories.

If you have a standout truck, you can put it in the running for best, best American, show/restored and local farm.

There are also chances to win by entering with a four-wheel-drive off-road wagon or LandCruiser.

All entrants will take part in a parade through the Boyup Brook town centre, where crowds enjoying the street carnival at the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival, presented by LiveLighter, will stop to cheer on drivers and take in the spectacle.

From there, participants will park on the hockey oval next to Music Park on the banks of the Blackwood River where they camp for the night and enjoy live music and games as the judging takes place.

Cameron Wilkes and Steve Salt, along with Blue Hornett, will take to the muster stage to provide entertainment for the event.

There will also be live performances from the likes of Adam Harvey, Amber Lawrence and Taste of Tamworth next door on the main stage at the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival, also presented by LiveLighter.

2020 Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster merchandise, including stubby holders and stickers, can be pre-ordered by emailing retail@countrymusicwa.com.au

More information or to enter: visit countrymusicwa.com.au