Hay run delivers cheer to pastoral areas

Behind the bar at Leonora were John Vincent (left), visiting from Albany, and hay run driver Garry Miller, Beverley.

Harvey trucking business owners Dee and Drew Devonish, who was a driver on the run.

On the morning when the convoy left Esperance were farmers Sonia Scott (left), Coomalbidgup and Elaine Egan, Scaddan with trucking business owner Mary Rolland, Dalyup.

Farmers Gill Inkster (left), Condingup and Sonia Scott, Coomalbidgup.

Hay run driver Drew Devonish (left), Harvey and Leonora Shire deputy president Ross Norrie.

On the arrival at Leonora were hay run drivers Tim Scott (left), Coomalbidgup and Tom Fullerton, Cunderdin.

Snapped before the big departure were hay run drivers Graeme 'Perksy' Perks (left), farmer, Grass Patch and Damon 'Damo' Lawrence, Albany.

Esperance locals Billy and Jojo McLaren with Eric, 1 and Hazel, 3 seeing off Esperance farmer Leanne Fisher with granddaughters Alexa Desmond, 8 and Kahlise Desmond, 6.

Leonora locals Richard and Cheryl Cotteril welcomed the Farmers Across Borders with open arms.

Having a chat before leaving for the hay run was truck driver Evan Warburton, Wandering and farmer Gill Inkster, Condingup.

A convoy of 20 road trains made a 1300 kilometre journey from Esperance to the Murchison and Gascoyne regions over the long weekend.



Co-ordinated by Farmers Across Borders, comprising an entirely voluntary committee and membership base, the hay run was the ultimate ask of community spirit.

While the delivered hay provided some immediate relief for drought-stricken pastoralists, organisers said the hay run was more about showing support for those doing it tough and reassuring them that they're not alone.