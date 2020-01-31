After recent storms, Nerstane was covered in iridescent green to lift the spirits of buyers and vendors alike. The rams were the most even group that had been offered by the McLaren family and the bidding soon reflected this.



Jock, Carley, Hamish, John and Jane McLaren, offered 167 rams at their sale near Woolbrook on Friday, with 133 rams selling under the hammer for a clearance of 79 percent and average $2113 down from last years record of $2457. Another six rams sold after the sale to update the clearance to 83 pc and average of $2065.



A son of 160404 early in the sale, took top price at $7500, with a yearling weight (YWT) of 6.7 and a recorded clean fleece weight of 121 pc.



He was purchased by Angus Carter, Nutrien Ag Solutions on behalf of Michael Collins, Mount Bute Stud in Central Victoria. Mr Collins had his eye on the ram for his thickness and wool quality, he would be used for stud purposes.

The bulk buyers of the sale were, Lochiel Park, Ross, Tasmania, Reedy Creek, Oakhills, Mandagery and Bulngherrin Pastoral, Stockyard Hill, Victoria who all purchased ten lots.



The sale was conducted by Elders Walcha with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer.

Read the full report in next week's The Land.

One of three bulk buyers of the sale was Lochiel Pastoral, taking home ten rams, Vendor John Mclaren, Nerstane with Valerie Le Maitre, Lochiel, Ross, Tasmania and agent Brett Cox, AWN Launceston TAS with the first purchase of the sale Lot three.

The story Nerstane clears 133 rams for a top of $7500 first appeared on The Land.