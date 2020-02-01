Rain band delivers over SA, Vic

There was good rainfall over the Wimmera in Victoria overnight.

Parts of South Australia's pastoral country received over 100mm, while there were widespread falls in the Upper Mid North and through into western Victoria of 50mm as a band of tropical moisture dumped a solid band of rain over SA and Victoria.

The weather station at Yudnapinna, north-west of Port Augusta topped the charts in SA with 103mm, while Port Augusta had 67mm and Crystal Brook 60mm.

Across the border the Wimmera received between 20-60mm while the Western District also had in excess of 25mm in places.



Nhill recorded 60mm and McNeil's Bridge, south of Natimuk, 52mm.

However, the band was thin with parts of the Mallee and Northern Country missing out altogether.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) duty forecaster Matt Michael said there would be further falls on Saturday, with the Wimmera possibly seeing 5-10mm more and further east to the Grampians and the Central Ranges isolated totals in excess of 25mm possible

Mr Michael said the rain was caused by an unusual band of tropical moisture.

"You don't usually see the heat and the moisture we saw with this event in southern Australia.

Prior to the rain it was scorching, with temperatures reaching 42 at Horsham and 44 at Mildura.

There was then gusty dry storms characterised by high winds, with 98 kilometres an hour gusts recorded at Horsham airport.

Farmers and rural retailers will rejoice in the rain, which will set off significant summer spraying programs.



The heavier falls will be useful in terms of storing moisture in the profile, with farmers generally wanting to see in excess of 25mm before spraying.

