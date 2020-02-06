Reminder to be vigilant for skeleton weed in Wheatbelt paddocks

WHEATBELT farmers are reminded to keep up paddock searches for the declared pest skeleton weed throughout late summer and autumn.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) project manager Martin Atwell said monitoring should include previously searched and treated skeleton weed paddocks for any late plant finds.

"Skeleton weed can grow quickly, up to 20 centimetres a week, setting seed within days of flowering," Mr Atwell said.

"Despite the dry conditions, some paddocks which were searched and cleared in November and December for early flowering plants now have later germinating plants found during monitoring of infested sites.

"It is imperative that farmers continue with follow-up monitoring of infested sites throughout summer and early autumn to ensure these plants are prevented from setting seed."

Immature plants, or rosettes, were recently found at sites in Moora, Wongan Hills, Ballidu and Narembeen.

Skeleton weed has upright and usually leafless stems, which give the appearance of the skeleton.

It is most recognisable for its bright yellow daisy flowers when flowering during summer and autumn.

Information on skeleton weed and control is available from agric.wa.gov.au/skeletonweed, or contact the nearest DPIRD or local action group.

Any suspicious plants should be reported using the MyPestGuide Reporter app, or to DPIRD's Pest and Disease Information Service on 9368 3080 or padis@dpird.wa.gov.au.

Skeleton weed program activities are funded by industry through the Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme.