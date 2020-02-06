Over two days in Melbourne, more than 70 thought-provoking experts will take to the stage in an effort to explore the future of food and farming.



AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said the evokeAG. 2020 program built on the event's theme of 'collaborative thinking to change the future'.

"Some of the themes in our program have a sense of urgency," he said.



"For example, we already know consumers are driving big changes in our industry but how can Australian farmers and retails adapt to this new "normal" and capitalise on the opportunities of our discerning consumer?



"We want to ignite these ideas and concepts."



Mr Harvey said the program includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, industry speakers and support for start-ups and agrifood tech businesses.



Platinum Partner, Elders managing director and CEO Mark Allison said the partnership is an ideal fit to mature the innovation ecosystem and take the industry to new heights.

"Elders has been fostering agricultural innovation and driving its adoption with farmers for 180 years," he said.

"We are playing an increasingly vital role in connecting them with relevant R&D solutions."

Tickets are available online through the EvokeAg webiste.



EvokeAg will take place on February 18 and 19 in Melbourne.

The story Grab your tickets for EvokeAg first appeared on Farm Online.