Trainee grew up around sheep and wool

WOOLGROWERS who deal with Primaries of WA may notice a new face above a blue and white checked shirt in their shearing shed, at the Bibra Lake wool store or the Western Wool Centre (WWC).

Rohan Gaunt, 24, originally from Mukinbudin, has joined Primaries' wool team as a trainee wool marketing representative.

"Dad (David Gaunt) had the Landmark agency in Mukinbudin for nearly 20 years so I grew up around sheep and wool," Mr Gaunt said during a visit to the WWC last week when Primaries was selling.

"We lived in town, but I was always out on mates' farms there.

"I did a bachelor of agribusiness at Curtin University and I was looking for some casual work so I gave Primaries a call.

"I started part time in the wool store in September and went full-time as a trainee when the opportunity came up in December.

"I've been doing some road work - I've been out on the road (calling on clients) with Greg (wool manager Greg Tilbrook) and Terry (wool representative and auctioneer Terry Winfield) and I've been helping Greg with some clients.

"This is my second visit here (WWC) and I'm doing a little bit of clerking from the visitors' room (watching wool auctions from the visitors' room and recording sale prices and buyers as back up for the auctioneer's clerk) to learn the ropes."